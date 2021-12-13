The magisterial Audi/Lamborghini V10 will go to its grave with the current generation of the R8, unless the successor to the Huracán continues with it, with the necessary electrification. This confirms Linda Kurz, head of product marketing at Audi Sport.

The future of Audi’s R models will be fully electric, so the brand will have to figure out how to electrify its sports cars in an appropriate way.

spiritual successor

So the good news is that there will still be pure sports cars from Audi, and not just RS versions of existing models. It is not yet clear whether there will be a direct successor to the R8, but we do know that its spiritual successor will be an EV.

By 2026, all new Audi models will be electric anyway, the last Audi with combustion engine will come in 2033.

R4 based on Porsche?

Not official yet, but a rumor is that an Audi version would be based on the next electric Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman. The intention would be to spread the development costs for the new model and to expand Audi’s R-range in an environmentally responsible way.

Ever since the launch of the first R8 in 2007, there has been talk of a cheaper Audi sports car called R4, with the five-cylinder from the RS3/TT RS, or the V6 from the RS4, but those rumors have never been followed up. Until now?

Photo: Audi e-Tron Vision Gran Turismo (2018)