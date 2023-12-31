With two bloody wars open, the arrival of 2024 is not very propitious. One will be two years and three months old; the other, without even the respite of a serious truce or a definitive ceasefire appearing on the horizon. Even less a negotiation that brings peace and justice. On the contrary, bombings on the civilian populations of Ukraine and Gaza have increased at the tragic end of a 2023 of “enormous suffering, violence and climate chaos”, as the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has characterized the year passed in your congratulations for the new one. The drama of the events scheduled for 2024, including the electoral ones, corresponds to the bad foot on which the year begins. Half of humanity is called to the polls in elections to 70 parliaments. They will test the functioning and quality of the institutions of democracy, but the results will also have their translation in the correlation of forces between the great powers of the tense multipolar order, especially in four cases especially linked to the direction and stability of the planet. .

The calendar opens on January 13 with the presidential election in Taiwan, very relevant due to the annexationist ambitions of the Beijing regime and its peculiar intimidating participation in the campaign, with violations of the island's air and maritime space, as well as its intense disinformation operations. on social networks. Although the candidate of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, which has held the country's presidency for the last eight years, is leading the polls, the polls reveal enormous uncertainty. The result will determine the tone of relations between the immense and ascending Chinese dictatorship and this small, pluralistic country that is risking its future and its democracy, also as the largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world, the industrial raw material of the digital present.

The uncertainty that hangs over India, the first country in the world in number of inhabitants since last April, is of a different order. A rising power and regional rival to China, the new Asian giant holds its prolonged general elections during the months of April and May. The polls confirm the majority of the BJP (Baratiya Janata Party), the Hindu nationalist formation that has led the Government since 2014. The great unknown lies in the magnitude of the victory of Narendra Modi, a prime minister whose popularity is as enormous as his exclusive authoritarianism. towards Muslims. The largest democracy in the world is also the only counterweight to the expansionist Chinese neighbor, although more devalued the more illiberalism and the personal power of Modi take hold, under whose control institutions are falling, balances of power disappearing and pluralism is restricted.

Also different is the stake that affects Europeans, with elections to the European Parliament between June 6 and 9, in which for the first time the color of the Commission may change due to the rise of the extreme right, driven above all due to the immigration crisis. The European Executive, historically controlled by traditional ideologies – Christian democracy, social democracy and liberalism – can radically change if the polls give eurosceptics and xenophobes the opportunity to offer themselves to the European People's Party to form parliamentary majorities and even enter the Commission and condition its policies. In addition to a brake on European integration and a shift in the most questioned initiatives from conservative extremism – from the environment to immigration – the disappearance of the taboo that still prevails regarding the extreme right would have direct repercussions on each of the Twenty-Seven .

The most decisive election, that of the president of the United States, will not come until November, although among the primaries – which begin with the caucus of Iowa in January—and the presidential election will spread widespread concern about Donald Trump. The polls show him the winner in both electoral processes, that of selecting the candidate of the two major parties and that of the college of delegates for the presidential election. At the moment, neither the disastrous balance of his chaotic presidency nor the four trials, three of them criminal, in which he is involved are in the minds of those surveyed. His judicial adventures, which even affect his eligibility, will keep world opinion in suspense. Above all, to Washington's allies and neighbors for the unpredictability of someone accustomed to breaking treaties and destroying institutions, national and international.

Mexico, which on June 2 could experience a second revolution by electing the first president in its history – be it Claudia Sheinbaum, heir to the charismatic López Obrador, or the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez -, in November it will also have its eyes on its neighbor in the northern border. It will not just be democracy that would suffer with a new victory for someone who has shown as little respect for the rule of law as Trump. Obstacles to Latin American immigration and global instability would also increase.

It is up to Europeans to prepare for the worst, that is, a result that disrupts the transatlantic bond, weakens Ukraine against Russia and gives Netanyahu carte blanche in exiting the Gaza war. Between the elections in Taiwan and the United States, through the European and Mexican elections, the new year runs the risk of being identified with the open declaration of a second cold war between China and the United States. If so, the EU will have to define its position and test its ability to translate into action the eternal desires to play a strategically autonomous role in the new international order.