The nominees for the 2024 Yashin Trophy, which recognises the best goalkeeper of the year, have been revealed ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony.
The award was won in 2023 by Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez, largely thanks to his exploits with his national team.
Martinez was one of the heroes of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar in late 2022, making a legendary save to deny Randal Kolo Muani what looked like a sure goal in the final of the competition.
The 32-year-old has also received a nomination for the 2024 award, having once again been a key component of an Argentina team that enjoyed success in an international competition, this time the 2024 Copa America.
The goalkeeper is, however, the only South American nominated for the Yashin Trophy, as Alisson Becker, widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world, does not feature on the list.
Eight of the nominees come from European nations: Portuguese Diogo Costa, Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, Swiss Gregor Kobel and Yann Sommer, Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, French Mike Maignan, Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili and Spaniard Unai Simon.
The last of the European list is considered one of the hot favourites for the award, having helped Spain to a famous Euro 2024 victory over the summer in Germany.
The only African candidate is Ronwen Williams, who made headlines in February 2024 thanks to his impressive exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations. The South African international saved four penalties in a unanimous decision win over Cape Verde to help his nation reach its first semi-final in almost 25 years.
The Yashin Trophy will be presented to the best goalkeeper on October 28 at an awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
