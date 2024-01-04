The WRC World Rally Championship 2024 starts with the Rallye Monte-Carlo (25 – 28 January) on the roads of the French Alps. In the calendar they follow the Rally Sweden and the Safari Rally Kenya. In Italy the WRC takes place on the dirt roads of the Sardinia, from May 30th to June 2nd. The season ends after 13 rounds in Japan (21 – 24 November).
2024 WRC calendar
In the 2024 World Rally Championship calendar, the Rallye Monte-Carlo as per tradition, the season opens from 25 to 28 January on the challenges of the French Alps. They follow the Rally Sweden (15 – 18 February) and Safari Rally Kenya (28 – 31 March) in Africa. The Croatia Rally (18 – 21 April), on Portugal Rally (9 – 12 May) and Rally Italia Sardinia (30 May – 2 June) close the first part of the season.
The second half of the season features the Rally Poland (27 – 30 June), on Latvia Rally (18 – 21 July) and Rally Finland (1 – 4 August). They follow the Rally of Greece (5 – 8 September), on Rally of Chile (26 – 29 September) and Central European Rally (31 October – 3 November). The Japan Rally (21 – 24 November) concludes the season, determining the world champion after 13 intense events
2024 WRC World Rally Championship CALENDAR
|STAGES
|DATE
|RALLY
|BOTTOM
|1
|January 25-28
|Rallye Monte Carlo
|Snow-asphalt
|2
|February 15-18
|Rally Sweden
|Snow
|3
|March 28-31
|Rally Safari Kenya
|Earth
|4
|18 -21 April
|Rally Croatia
|Asphalt
|5
|May 9-12
|Rally Portugal
|Earth
|6
|May 30-June 2
|Rally Italia Sardinia
|Earth
|7
|June 27-30
|Rally Poland
|Earth
|8
|July 18-21
|Rally Latvia
|Earth
|9
|August 1-4
|Rally Finland
|Earth
|10
|5-8 September
|Rally Greece
|Earth
|11
|September 26-29
|Rally Chile
|Earth
|12
|October 31-November 3
|Central Europe Rally
|Asphalt
|13
|November 21-24
|Rally Japan
|Asphalt
WRC 2024 teams and drivers
Kalle Rovanperäthe young world rally champion, has decided to approach the 2024 WRC season in this way part time. While planning a full-time return in 2025 with his Toyota Yaris Rally1, the World Champion joins Sébastien Ogier in playing only a few selected races. Toyota therefore deploys full-time Takamoto Katsuta And Elfyn Evans. The latter, after three seasons without the world title, is considered the favorite to the Title.
Hyundai, keen to overturn Toyota's dominance, has assembled a strong team for 2024, with Thierry Neuville And Oct Tanakwith the latter returning to Hyundai after a difficult season with Ford Puma Rally1.
Tanak, ambitious to win his second world title, could create tensions with Neuville. Hyundai has also set up a third car for three drivers: Dani Sordo, Esa-Pekka LappiAnd Andreas Mikkelsendetermined to reaffirm itself after the success in WRC 2.
There M-Sport enters the WRC season with many uncertainties, following the departure of Tanak. Although Puma Rally1 has achieved victories in Sweden and Chile, the lack of a top-level driver could be an obstacle. Adrien Fourmaux will drive one of the Pumas, but the greatest expectations are focused on Gregory Munsterwho has just joined the team to drive the second Puma Rally1.
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TEAM
|13
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Puma Rally1
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|16
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Puma Rally1
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|6
|Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|8
|Oct Tänak
Martin Järveoja
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|89
|Andreas Mikkelsen
Torstein Eriksen
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|17
|Sebastian Ogier
Vincenzo Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
