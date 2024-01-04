The WRC World Rally Championship 2024 starts with the Rallye Monte-Carlo (25 – 28 January) on the roads of the French Alps. In the calendar they follow the Rally Sweden and the Safari Rally Kenya. In Italy the WRC takes place on the dirt roads of the Sardinia, from May 30th to June 2nd. The season ends after 13 rounds in Japan (21 – 24 November).

2024 WRC calendar

In the 2024 World Rally Championship calendar, the Rallye Monte-Carlo as per tradition, the season opens from 25 to 28 January on the challenges of the French Alps. They follow the Rally Sweden (15 – 18 February) and Safari Rally Kenya (28 – 31 March) in Africa. The Croatia Rally (18 – 21 April), on Portugal Rally (9 – 12 May) and Rally Italia Sardinia (30 May – 2 June) close the first part of the season.

The 2024 WRC season opens with the Rallye Monte-Carlo, on the weekend of 25 to 28 January

The second half of the season features the Rally Poland (27 – 30 June), on Latvia Rally (18 – 21 July) and Rally Finland (1 – 4 August). They follow the Rally of Greece (5 – 8 September), on Rally of Chile (26 – 29 September) and Central European Rally (31 October – 3 November). The Japan Rally (21 – 24 November) concludes the season, determining the world champion after 13 intense events

2024 WRC World Rally Championship CALENDAR

STAGES DATE RALLY BOTTOM 1 January 25-28 Rallye Monte Carlo Snow-asphalt 2 February 15-18 Rally Sweden Snow 3 March 28-31 Rally Safari Kenya Earth 4 18 -21 April Rally Croatia Asphalt 5 May 9-12 Rally Portugal Earth 6 May 30-June 2 Rally Italia Sardinia Earth 7 June 27-30 Rally Poland Earth 8 July 18-21 Rally Latvia Earth 9 August 1-4 Rally Finland Earth 10 5-8 September Rally Greece Earth 11 September 26-29 Rally Chile Earth 12 October 31-November 3 Central Europe Rally Asphalt 13 November 21-24 Rally Japan Asphalt 2024 WRC calendar

The Rally d'Italia takes place in Sardinia from 30 May to 2 June 2024

WRC 2024 teams and drivers

Kalle Rovanperäthe young world rally champion, has decided to approach the 2024 WRC season in this way part time. While planning a full-time return in 2025 with his Toyota Yaris Rally1, the World Champion joins Sébastien Ogier in playing only a few selected races. Toyota therefore deploys full-time Takamoto Katsuta And Elfyn Evans. The latter, after three seasons without the world title, is considered the favorite to the Title.

Kalle Rovanperä will only participate in selected races of the WRC World Championship in 2024

Hyundai, keen to overturn Toyota's dominance, has assembled a strong team for 2024, with Thierry Neuville And Oct Tanakwith the latter returning to Hyundai after a difficult season with Ford Puma Rally1.

Tanak, ambitious to win his second world title, could create tensions with Neuville. Hyundai has also set up a third car for three drivers: Dani Sordo, Esa-Pekka LappiAnd Andreas Mikkelsendetermined to reaffirm itself after the success in WRC 2.

Tanak returns to racing with Hyundai in 2024 after a season with Ford M-Sport

There M-Sport enters the WRC season with many uncertainties, following the departure of Tanak. Although Puma Rally1 has achieved victories in Sweden and Chile, the lack of a top-level driver could be an obstacle. Adrien Fourmaux will drive one of the Pumas, but the greatest expectations are focused on Gregory Munsterwho has just joined the team to drive the second Puma Rally1.

# CREW CAR TEAM 13 Grégoire Munster

Louis Louka Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport Ford WRT 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport Ford WRT 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 6 Dani Sordo

Candido Carrera Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 8 Oct Tänak

Martin Järveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 89 Andreas Mikkelsen

Torstein Eriksen Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 17 Sebastian Ogier

Vincenzo Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT WRC 2024 teams and drivers

Read also:

→ 2023 WRC World Ranking

→ All about the WRC

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK