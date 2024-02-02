2024 WEC Calendar

Date Nation Competition February 24-25 Qatar Prologue March 2 Qatar 1812 km of Lusail April 21st Italy 6 Hours of Imola May 11th Belgium 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps June 15-16 France 24 Hours of Le Mans July 14th Brazil 6 Hours of Sao Paulo September 1st United States 6 Hours of COTA September 15th Japan 6 Hours of Fuji November 2 Bahrain Bahrain 8 Hours

24 Hours of Le Mans in mid-June

The WEC World Endurance Championship it grows by one appointment compared to 2023. In fact, there will be eight events scheduled compared to the seven staged last season.

It starts in February in Qatar with the Prologue and the 1812 km of Lusaila double event that replaces the usual trip to Florida to race the Sebring Mille Miglia, which has been dropped from the calendar.

The second stage on the calendar is the Italian one with the 6 Hours of Imola replacing that of Monza. Then in May the race will take place in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps, a springboard towards the 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled for mid-June on the weekend of 15-16. Before the summer break, then, appointment in Brazil to race in Interlagos. After the close 'double' stop in the United States and Japan before the traditional grand finale in Bahrain.