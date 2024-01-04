In the 2024The World Endurance Championship (WEC) it consists of a calendar Of 8 races. Among the stages there is the 6 Hours of Imola in Italy, which marks the debut of the WEC at theEnzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola and replaces the appointment of Monza. The Brianza track had to abandon the event due to infrastructure work planned for that period. In its history, Imola has already hosted a stage of theIntercontinental Le Mans Cup in 2011 and was part of the calendar of European Le Mans Series from 2013 to 2016 and in 2022.

The WEC 2024 calendar of the World Endurance Championship begins in February Qatar with the Prologue and the 1812 km race in Lusail, which replace the traditional Sebring Mille Miglia event, which has dropped from the calendar. The next stop is 6 Hours of Imola in Italyfollowed by the race in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps in May.

The Imola track replaces the Monza one in the 2024 WEC calendar

The famous one takes place in mid-June 24 Hours of Le Mans. Before the summer break, there is the race in Brazil in Interlagos. After the break, there is a close double date on the calendar United States and in Japanfollowed by the traditional grand finale in Bahrain.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 is scheduled for the weekend of 15 and 16 June

Racing cars compete in the World Endurance Championship Hypercars (built to Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations or Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh)) and racing cars LMGT3.

DATE COMPETITION NATION February 24-25 Prologue Qatar March 2 1812 km of Losail Qatar April 21st 6 Hours of Imola Italy May 11th 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps Belgium June 15-16 24 Hours of Le Mans France July 14th 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Brazil September 1st 6 Hour Lone Star Le Mans – Austin USA September 15th 6 Hours of Fuji Japan November 2 Bahrain 8 Hours Bahrain WEC 2024 calendar dates

