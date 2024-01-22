They have just begun, but the Republican primaries have already arrived “in an unusual way” with tomorrow's vote in New Hampshire “at a turning point”. Thus Gregory Alegi, professor of US History and Politics at Luiss University, explains to Adnkronos that – now that the primaries have been reduced to a duel between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley – “if the Republican is defeated in a territory on paper very favorable”, like the state of New England where the electorate does not have extremist positions, “it is reasonable to expect great difficulties for her in the rest of the United States and therefore defeat”.

But “paradoxically” such an early and clear victory for Trump of the new nomination might not be bad news for Joe Biden and the Democrats: as often happens in the United States, in fact, “primaries tend to reward identity candidates, not candidates attractive to everyone , so it's true that Republicans like Trump, but he always encounters difficulties at a national level.”

It is no coincidence that polls indicate that Haley, who holds more moderate and attractive positions for independents, “if nominated would win hands down with Biden, while Biden-Trump is a competition on equal terms”, regardless of the fact that now there are 5-6 points of advantages for Trump and the low popularity rate of the president “who has not yet started campaigning”, true.

“Trump's extremism, which shines through paradoxical declarations, is frightening. Paradoxically, the landslide victory for Trump is a very bad signal in view of November when he will have to clash with Biden”, continues the professor, stating that “once again the president , who is more of a technician than a charismatic person, could intercept the vote of those who are afraid of a new four-year term of Trump”.

Trump's nomination would defuse another dangerous mine for the 80-year-old Biden, that of his age: “It would have been clearer if the Republican candidate had been someone else – explains Alegi – Trump is 77 years old and is visibly starting to lose steam, he exchanges names, does not remember circumstances, which in a person who was already predisposed to exaggeration or lying is a serious problem”.

Despite the age card, however, all the other Republicans – apart from Haley who is 52 and proposes cognitive tests for all candidates over 75 – have withdrawn, the last of which, yesterday, was Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who this summer seemed destined to be Trump's most formidable opponent. His exit from the scene is “a very clear signal because both DeSantis and Rasmaswamy – concludes Aelgi referring to the billionaire of Indian origin who retired after the Iowa caucuses – ran like Trump 2.0, without a platform but with only 20-30 years younger, in politics the voter prefers the original to the clone”.

The hypothesis of Trump's candidacy, and his possible return to the White House, are already causing discussion in Europe, especially due to his declarations of disengagement, in the event of his return, towards NATO and the defense of Europe, which are , “like those on Taiwan”, are “undoubtedly destabilizing because they send messages to the revisionists of the world order”, adds the Luiss professor, underlining that in any case these reveal at the same time “a total short-sightedness” of the former president who “is well clear to the international affairs community in both Europe and the United States.”

A shortsightedness because “the strengthening of European defense requested by Trump in economic terms cannot take place only from a technical point of view, because it necessarily brings with it employment issues which necessarily bring with it political decisions, which necessarily translate into a strengthening of the European identity as a competitor and not as an ally of the USA”. For Alegi it is important to remember that unlike “what many people think, common European defense is not a problem of the type of tanks, but of the common will to use them: from a practical point of view, of the weapon systems, the Europe is absolutely at the same level as the USA and what is happening in Ukraine proves it to us, European systems work very well.”

“Europe is certainly capable of defending itself from a technical point of view – he continues – what is very worrying is the lack of political unity. Our problem is not tanks, the problem is whether we want to use them and, as he said the unforgettable Henry Kissinger “what is Europe's telephone number?, Europe's inability to speak with one voice”.

Returning instead to the risk of American disengagement in Europe, raised by Trump, the professor explains that “the US defense contribution in Europe is in very specific areas, one, last resort, the atomic umbrella, one more daily with information and cyber systems, from satellites to computers”, underlining that “it's one thing to say I won't send marines to Europe, it's another to say I won't share information anymore. In the second case the cost is rather low, also from a political point of view as it invisible systems”. Rather, he adds, from the ideal point of view, “if we were at a 1939 level, dying for Danzig, the lack of American stimulus, of American direction could be more serious than the lack of materials”.

“We'll see how it ends,” continues Alegi, for whom, if at primary level the result of the now two-way duel between Trump and Nikki Haley tomorrow in New Hampshire is decisive, for the November elections the game is still to be played – Trump's four-year term was very damaging to the position of the United States in the world.”

This led Washington to “total isolation”, which “partly explains why Russia was convinced it could invade Ukraine without an American reaction: they bet on the fact that the US would not be able to gather consensus and form a coalition”. While on this front Joe Biden has achieved “extraordinary success”.

Given this, can Trump's new political rise be considered a symptom of a sort of disease of the West and its values? “Absolutely yes, let's not forget Popper's great lesson according to which the rules and privileges of democracy do not apply to those who want to use them to demolish democracy itself”, replies Alegi recalling Trump's role in the assault on Congress, in in which we moved from the expression of criticism “to violent action which by definition is anti-democratic”.

We must not forget, he concludes, that already “in the summer of 2017 Trump normalized the violent racist demonstrations in Charleston by saying that there are good people on both sides, but this is not true, there are reference values: the clearance of certain behaviors is what four years later leads to the assault on Congress, to reject the democratic result of the elections”.