2024, the year of the amnesty law and the rebellion of the judiciary

The amnesty law and the rebellion of the judiciary against it began in 2023, once, once the results of the 23J elections were known, the 7 seats of Junts were essential for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government. If with the results of 2019 the pardons for those convicted by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court were sufficient, with those of 2023 the amnesty was necessary to solve the problem that everyone recognizes in the name of Carles Puigdemont.

So much so that in the investiture process after the 23J elections, the amnesty appears for the first time in Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s investiture speech. When the negotiation of a possible “proposal of law” had not even begun (it is important to refer to a proposition instead of a bill), the first candidate proposed by the King, who asked for a month to try to articulate an investiture majority , focused his message not on what his government program would be, but on anathematizing Pedro Sánchez’s program because it would include a proposed amnesty law.