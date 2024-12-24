2024: The best of the year





We close 2024 by reviewing the best of the year in the world in general and in Carne Cruda in particular with our collaborators, who will recommend music, movies, books and whatever comes up for the holidays.

We talk with Fucking Mikel, Sara Riveiro, Mr. Sanabria and Mr. Tropical. We listened to the ideas of our colleagues from Revista 5W, from Beatriz de Vera in Ciencia, from Tomo y Lomo’s books and from our cronies in the 2Fotos and Ideological Infusion networks.

You can see the full program here:

In addition, we connect with two friendly media outlets with whom we want to expand our radius of action: A topic a day, from eldiario.es, and Futurock, the independent Argentine radio station, with the voices of Juanlu Sánchez and Julia Mengolini.

And we take the grapes with our trusted mistress of ceremonies: Antía Lousada.

—–

We leave you here some of the recommendations that have been heard in this program:

BOOKS

– “The man who loved dogs”, Leonardo Padura

– “Maus habits”, Alana Portero

– “Intermezzo”, by Sally Rooney

– “Moth”, Alba Muñoz

– “Zeal”, Sabina Urraca

– “Doppelganger. A trip to the mirror world”, Naomi Klein

– “Everything is shit and you are a bad person”, Daniel Zomparelli

– “Negro. The Big Picture”, Alice Procter

– “The family that couldn’t sleep”, DT Max

– “Fingers crossed”, by Miki Berenyi

– “A trench on Mars”, Carlos Zurutuza

– “If you dance, you will understand the lyrics better”, Lorenzo Montatore

– “Malismos”, Mauro Entrialgo

– “The virality of evil”, Project Una

– “The dangers of fossil fascism”, Andreas Malm and Zetkin Collective

-“There is a monster in the lake”, Laura Fernández

-“Less is more. How degrowth will save the world”

-“A furious devotion”

-“The fall of the empire”, Javier Gallego

-“That was my steak, Valance!”, Javier Sanabria

-Comic: “If you dance, you will understand the lyrics better”, by Lorenzo Montatore

** Publisher: La Felguera and record company: Folk records

Movies and series

The area of ​​interest / New years / The sex life of college girls /The Bear /Three Little Birds / This Town

Podcast: Real facts