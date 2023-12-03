Irpef rates 2024, who benefits



Irpef rateswhat changes from 2024.

The latest news on the subject of Irpef they should bring up to 260 euros more per year to the paychecks and pensions of those who earn between 28 and 50 thousand euros gross. No increase for higher incomes because the tax reduction is absorbed by the cut in deductions. Not even 100 euros, however, to those who earn less than 15 thousand euros. Here are all the calculations with the new 2024 rates. The website www.altroconsumo.it writes it.



New income tax rates

The Council of Ministers of 16 October approved the revision of the Irpef rates from the current 4 to 3, through a legislative decree implementing the fiscal reform enabling law, to make the measures contained therein operational starting from 2024.

The merging of the first two income brackets entails the application of a single rate of 23% up to 28 thousand euros of gross annual income.

After the reduction from 5 to 4 rates introduced with the 2022 budget law, we now move to just three income brackets with an increase in the no tax area for employees to 8,500 euros against the current 8,174 euros. Let’s see who benefits.

The new rates

The new Irpef is remodeled on 3 rates, in fact in 2023 there were 4, with reductions in percentages that have important effects on income. The following table shows the changes.

Gross income brackets Old rate New rate

From 0 to 15,000 euros 23% 23%

From 15,000 up to 28,000 euros 25%

From 28,000 to 50,000 euros 35% 35%

From 50,000





43% 43%

How much you save: the calculations

The reduction of the rate to 23% for incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros gross per year, which are currently taxed at 25%, entails:

No changes for those earning up to 15 thousand euros

A tax reduction varying between 0 and 260 euros for those who earn between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros;

a tax reduction of 260 euros per year for incomes exceeding 28 thousand euros.

The effect of work and pension deductions

The real reduction in taxes depends a lot on work deductions, in fact, the amounts we saw in the previous point are reduced or increased thanks to work deductions. On this front, the Government has not introduced any changes compared to 2023, other than to expand the no tax area, thus affecting incomes up to 15 thousand euros and reducing the Irpef bonus downwards

The raising of the no tax area to 8,500 euros for employees involves the reduction of taxes only for the gross income range up to 15 thousand euros which is not impacted by the revision of the rates. In fact, the calculation formulas, which lead to the identification of the work deduction which is subtracted from the Irpef, are adjusted only to adapt them to the expansion of the no tax area which is currently 8,174 euros, bringing the current minimum deduction of 1,880 euros to 1,955 euros, which entails a tax reduction for low incomes of 75 euros per year.

Pensioners should not see any other changes other than those introduced by the tax rate reform, in fact, a no tax area of ​​8,500 euros is already foreseen.

The cut in deductions for incomes over 50 thousand euros

The Meloni Government then set the income limit for obtaining tax reductions through the maneuver at 50 thousand euros. In practice, no discount is granted to anyone who earns more than 2,750 euros net per month. In fact, beyond this income threshold, the change in the rates entails a gain of 260 euros per year, but when the taxpayer files his tax return, if he has expenses to be recovered through deductions, he will have them removed from the total of benefits that are entitled to a flat rate of 260 euros. In practice, those who earn over 50 thousand euros and have no expenses to include in the 730 will keep the 260 euros in their pocket, for everyone else, in addition to the damage, there is insult.

The extension of the wedge cut for low incomes

The tax wedge cut in force in 2023 is also extended for 2024. This is also what is called an employee bonus which concerns the cut in social security contributions for employees with an annual gross income of up to 35 thousand euros. The reduction of social security contributions on the pay slip involves the passage from the ordinary 9.49%, which is subtracted from the gross social security income (the tax one is calculated on the result of this operation) to:

3.49% for incomes from 25 thousand euros to 35 thousand euros;

2.49% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

