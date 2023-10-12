2024 Superbike regulations, Bautista fears conspiracies

The current Superbike season isn’t over yet, but a new one has just begun. And it began under the banner of controversy. The new technical regulations for the 2024 season, announced yesterday afternoon, did not meet with unanimous approval and, as often happens in these circumstances, there is division more over questions of support than over merit.

For example, the fans of Ducati they are convinced that next season’s regulations have been artfully created to stop the domination of the Panigale V4R. A thought that evidently affects not only the fans, but also the direct protagonists, because Alvaro Bautista he lashed out against the technical directives via his social channels.

Bautista’s tweets

Yesterday the reigning world champion shared a comment that the 2024 regulations were an “anti-Bautista” law: “I like the passage about the ‘anti-Bautista law’, because in the end it’s the truth. Nobody was complaining a couple of years ago, things burn“.

😂😂😂😂 I love the “anti-Bautista law” because at the end, it’s the reality🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ anyone who has lived for a long time…the things he learned…😬😬 https://t.co/wOHlAaF2uu — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) October 11, 2023

One of the most discussed points concerns the introduction of the minimum combined rider-bike weight. Bautista, due to his small physique (169 cm and 60 kg), feels called into question, also because over the years several riders have asked for changes to the regulations. With another tweet, the world champion joked about the regulations with a nice photo of him at dinner and the caption “I’m ready for 2024“.

The combined weigh-in was also scheduled for 2023, but was cancelled in extremis in February by the Permanent Bureau, a body made up of Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, and Jorge Viegas, president of the FIM. The data on the minimum weight has not yet been communicated. It doesn’t necessarily have to be identical for every combination: for example in Supersport the combined weight for the Ducati V2 was set at 244 kg, for all the other manufacturers at 239 kg.