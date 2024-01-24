New adventure

The world of MotoGP was able to witness the presentation of the new Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Teamthe team owned by Valentino Rossi and directed by his historic friend and assistant Uccio Salucciwhich has changed this year title sponsor compared to last season. However, the name is not the only novelty in the team owned by the Doctor, which was revealed today in Riccione.

In fact, room for new colors and a new driver – Fabio Di Giannantonio – who takes the place of Luca Marini, who migrated to Honda. The only element of continuity with the past is therefore Marco Bezzecchithird in the world championship standings last year and very confirmed in 2024. On the sidelines of the presentation Rossi spoke about the ambitions of the team, which has reached its tenth year of existence in the MotoGP and which has now reached the top of MotoGP.

Rossi's words

“It has already been 10 years since we started working on this project and I have to say they really flew by – declared Rossi – at the beginning I didn't think we would get to MotoGP, but as time went by many pushed, Uccio among the first. Things went well straight away and last year was unforgettable, fantastic, everyone raised the bar. The first MotoGP victory in Argentina means the fulfillment of a collective dream“.

“A lot of new things await us in 2024 – continued the nine-time world champion – a new title partner, a new driver together with Bez, Fabio, and a technical package of the highest level. I am very happy with the agreement with Pertamina Enduro, the Indonesian fans have always had great affection and respect towards me. Marco and Fabio are a new couple, but they are two very fast riders and two good guys. It's been a very long winter and I can't wait to see them on track in Malaysia and then in Qatar for the start of the season”. The challenge is open.