We're immediately back on track in Jeddah

Max Verstappen started 2024 in the best possible way by scoring pole position, victory and fastest lap in the race in Bahrain for a total of 26 points, the maximum available. Red Bull celebrated the double thanks to the second place of Sergio Perez, who beat Sainz's Ferrari by a few seconds in the fight for second place.

The duel Red Bull-Ferrari it now moves to Saudi Arabia on the Jeddah circuit, which in 2022 was the scene of a beautiful challenge between Verstappen and Leclerc won by the Dutchman in the sprint. Compared to 12 months ago, the Scuderia di Maranello is framing the Saudi stage with decidedly different perspectives compared to 2023 when Leclerc was aware of having to serve a 10-place penalty on the starting grid after just one race due to the knockout of both control units in Sakhir. It will obviously be interesting to check the performance of the cars which will not be able to rely on the 24 hours of testing through which the weekend in Bahrain was prepared. Along with F1, F2 will also be on track.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast live and deferred. On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below are all the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabia GP 2024: TV program and times

Thursday 7 March

10.55am F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

2.30pm F1 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:00 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

18:00 F1 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Friday 8 March

2.30pm F1 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

4.10pm F2 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

18:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 10.00 pm)

Saturday 9 March

2.25pm ​​F2 Feature Race (Sky Sport F1, deferred on Cielo starting from 5.15pm with summary of the Sprint Race)

18:00 F1 race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itpostponed on TV8 at 9.00 pm)

The characteristics of the Jeddah circuit

Track: 6,174 km (27 curves, 11 right and 16 left, a record among those on the calendar)

Laps: 50

Race distance: 308.450 km

DRS zones: 3

Race record lap: 1'30″734 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in 2021)

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: the roll of honour