‘Widespread’ success

Lewis Hamilton’s success at Silverstone has brought the number of drivers to six different drivers have won at least one GP in this first half of season 2024Such a high number of winners in the first 12 Grands Prix of a championship we hadn’t seen each other for exactly 12 years.

It was 2012, the year made famous by the seven different winners in the first seven races and the title fought until the last race between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. At the end of that year, there were a total of eight different drivers on the top step of the podium.

The Verstappen constant

The last season that ended with six different winners was 2021another year in which the champion’s crown was awarded only at the last race. Back then, however, after 12 GPs, ‘only’ four different drivers had won.

The peculiarity of this 2024 is however given by the fact that five of these six drivers achieved only one success While Verstappen won seven racesthus managing to dig a rather deep gap in the standings compared to the first pursuer, Lando Norris, already 84 points behind. In this F1 the balance reigns, but only behind the Dutch ‘king’.