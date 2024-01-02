2024 shopping card equal to 80 euros every 2 months for food, health and energy expenses for all those over 65 years old and children under 3 years old

It returns in 2024 shopping card for citizens aged 18 or over 65 years old and parents with children under the age of 3 years. This is a contribution from 80 euros every 2 months for the purchase of food products, healthcare expenses and the payment of electricity and gas bills.

Read also: Paycheck bonus: 100 euros more from January. Right back at you? Click and find out

You can apply for the purchasing card 2024 in the Post offices by filling out the appropriate forms or on the website of Ministry of Economy and FinanceAnd. Those who have already benefited from the relief in previous years and continue to meet the requirements can benefit from the contribution without submitting a new request

Subscribe to the newsletter

