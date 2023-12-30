2024 will be another year of enormous activity for Colombian sport, but the two main objectives are in United States and France. The goals are to fight for the title of the America Cup and win an Olympic gold medal again.

The Colombia selection senior soccer team has been searching for a new title for some time, after obtaining, playing at home, the Copa América in 2001. Since then, she has not reached the final again: she was third in 2016 and 2021 and fourth in 2004. The tournament, which will be played on North American soil, will begin on June 22 and Colombia will debut on the 24th.

Nestor Lorenzo, the coach of the National Team, has among his goals to win a crown. “It is part of a step by step process that we have been doing, and we always aspire to win. For now we are doing well, we are going to continue with that path and mentality so that the team continues to grow to be able to achieve a goal, which is what we all want, we want to win something,” said Lorenzo before the last friendly of 2023 in The Angelsin which he beat Mexico (3-2), on December 16.

The first semester will be exclusive dedication, thinking about that objective: the qualifying round for the North America World Cup 2026 is on break until September, and at that time the second third of the qualifiers will begin, with six games until November. But first, the team will have two dates Fifa to prepare the Cup.

In March there will be a match in London against Spain which will measure the team's growth, on a date to be confirmed, and then play against Romania, qualified for Euro 2024. The other window will be in June, with rivals to be defined.

With Luis Diaz as a banner, the return of James Rodriguez and the growth of figures like John Ariasone of the best players on the continent, the Selection he gets excited. He does not have an easy group: he will have to face Brazil, Paraguay and the winner of the repechage between Costa Rica and Honduras, which will be played in March.

The Olympic Games, a new challenge

The America Cup It will end on July 14, and ten days later the most important sporting event of the year in the world will begin, the Paris Olympic Games.

After the historic participation in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 It meant a setback for the delegation. The goal is to surpass the five medals that were achieved in the last edition and win a gold again, which could not be achieved in Japan.

The expectation of Colombian Olympic Committee is that the delegation is greater than 90 athletes. Several of the medalists from previous editions will no longer be in competition, starting with Catherine Ibargüen, triple jump gold winner Rio 2016 and silver in London 2012.

The triple medalist in BMX Mariana Pajón He will fight for gold again: it would be the third in his career. There is still uncertainty for the sprinter Anthony Zambranosilver in 400 meters at Tokyo 2020, which has now not achieved the minimum mark.

The hopes of Colombia They are in disciplines such as track cycling, with Martha Bayona and Kevin Quintero; the march, with Sandra Lorena Arenas; the javelin throw, with world runner-up Flor Denis Ruiz; weightlifting, with Yenni Alvarez, and boxing, with Jenny Arias. Yuberjen Martínez has not yet gotten a place. Some chips are also being bet on the women's soccer team, after its great World Cup this year.

Back to the Copa Libertadores



Eight Colombian teams will have competition in tournaments Conmebol: Millionaires and Junior They are already fixed in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup, National and Golden Eagles They enter the previous instances and America, Oil Alliance, Tolima and Medellín They will look for, with direct duels between them, two squares in the groups of the South American.

The Liberators It is the great pending historical debt of Millos, who has not passed the group stage since 1997 and has not even played it since 2018, when he finished in third place in his area and then fell to the South American, unsuccessfully.

After a semester in which he tried to continue the roster that the 16th star achieved in June. Millionaires He has made some adjustments to the roster, which for some are insufficient, thinking about international competition. The goalkeeper Diego Novoa, the sides Delvin Alfonzo and Danovis Banguero and the Argentine strikeror Santiago Giordana, coming from the Deportivo Garcilaso of Peru, They are, until now, the new faces of the team led by Alberto Gamero.

It has been different for Junior, who, as he usually does, invested a lot of money to strengthen the team. The Colombian soccer scorer in 2023, Marco Perez, will be dressed in red and white, and the expected returns of Yimmi Chará and Víctor Cantillo.

Yimmi Chará, in his time in Junior.

Epicenter of women's football

Colombia will once again host a great women's football tournament. Already in 2022 it received the Copa América, in which the National Team was runner-up, and in the year that ends it organized the female liberators, in which the local teams were left wanting to win the crown. The one with the best performance, National Athletic, finished third.

Now, the great challenge will be to bring the U-20 Women's World Cup, whose eleventh edition will be played from August 31 to September 22. The venues for the contest have not yet been defined by the Fifa and the Colombian Football Federation.



The tournament will also be the opportunity for the Colombia women's team achieve another good figuration. The base of the team will be the U-17 that he directed Carlos Paniagua and that in 2022 achieved the best historical performance in a Fifa tournament, finishing runner-up in the world after losing the final against Spain.

Paniagua will repeat as a coach and it is expected that the real Madrid give up for the tournament to the great figure of Colombian football today, Linda Caicedofinalist of The Best and already consolidated in the senior team.

Several of the members of that U-17 runner-up in the world already have senior experience, such as goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo and full-back Ana María Guzmán, the latter also a senior World Cup player and also in Europe, with Bayern.

The Pre-Olympic, first challenge

The Colombia U-23 National Team will seek to return to the Olympic Games. Of the last seven editions of the men's soccer tournament, it has only qualified for one, in Rio 2016, when it reached the quarterfinals.

The most recent Pre-Olympic, which was played in 2020 in the Coffee Axis and in Bucaramanga, It was a resounding failure for the team he led Arturo Reyes. It was of no use to play at home and Argentina and Brazil were left with the places for Tokyo.

This time, the qualifying tournament will be played in Venezuela: in Caracas, Valencia and Barquisimeto, from January 20 to February 11, and there will only be two boxes for Paris 2024. Colombia was in group A, with the local team, Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador. In B they will be Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Peru.



The team he leads Hector Cardenas has left doubts in his preparation process for the Pre-Olympic. The Federation only appointed a coaching staff in June and the team has not shown good play. Participation in the Pan American Games in Santiago was an absolute failure, with one victory, two defeats in the 90 minutes and another in shots from the penalty spot, fighting for fifth place.

However, Cárdenas trusts in having players who already have international experience, such as Juan David Mosquera, Carlos Gómez, Óscar Cortés and Daniel Ruiz, to get the spot.

Nairo Quintana returns to the World Tour and Movistar

After a year and a half of uncertainty, Nairo Quintana returns to the World Tour. He will do it with a team and a shirt that he knows well, Movistar Team, with which he achieved his greatest achievements. With the Spanish squad, the 33-year-old from Boyacá won the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016 and, in addition, he achieved three podiums in the Tour de France: he was second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016.

“I arrive with the hope of contributing my experience to the team and for it to continue being the great team it was before. I have good physical condition, I have trained all year, but without competing, which is the only thing I am missing. I want to feel the pace of the race again, the adrenaline of the competition,” said Nairo on December 21, when he was presented in Madrid.

Nairo Quintana presented at Movistar.

It is worth remembering that Quintana He left Movistar in 2019 and signed with the Arkea-Samsic, from which he left at the end of 2022 after he was disqualified from the Tour de France, in which he had finished in the top 10, when tramadol was detected in a control.

The plans of Movistar Team for nairo are the team leader in the Giro, a race in which he has not raced since 2017, when he was second, behind Tom Dumoulin, and also participate in the Back to Spain.

The year of Colombian cycling also includes a new opportunity to Egan Bernalwho will seek to fight again for a grand tour after the serious accident he suffered in January 2022.

The objective of Egan is to win the Vuelta a España, the only major one he is missing: he already won the Tour in 2019 and the Giro in 2021. “When you have already experienced what it means to win a grand tour, and I only need to win a great one like the Vuelta, so I think I can win it if I continue to have the mentality of being one of the best,” Egan said.

