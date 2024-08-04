The ninth day of the Olympic Games in Paris has ended, with the US team taking first place in the medal standings. The team rankings are available at website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

By the end of the day on August 4, the American team had 19 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze medals. The leader of the previous days, the Chinese team, dropped to second place, with 19 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. The host country of the Olympic Games, France, rounded out the top three (12, 14, 18).

Russian tennis players failed to win Olympic gold

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider met Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the doubles final. The Russians started the match with a confident victory in the first set (6:2), but lost seriously in the second set (1:6). The champions were determined in a tie-break, where the experienced Italians turned out to be stronger – 10:7.

17-year-old Andreeva and 20-year-old Schneider won silver and brought Russia its first medals at the 2024 Games. The athletes competed at the Olympics for the first time in their careers.

Schneider shared that she and Andreeva played together in pairs for the first time at the Olympics. “We could have achieved more, but we are still happy,” she added. Andreeva noted that their rivals, thanks to their experience, handled difficult moments better.

And yet, yes, we are proud that we won silver medals at our first Olympics. Mirra Andreeva

It was later revealed that Russian journalists were not allowed to photograph the tennis players with their medals. Andreeva and Schneider were taken away from the press conference.

Djokovic wins Olympics for the first time in his career

37-year-old Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic became the champion of the 2024 Games in men’s singles. The decisive match against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz ended in two sets with a score of 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:2).

For Djokovic, these Games were the fifth in his career. He had previously won bronze at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Djokovic completed a career Golden Slam: he won all four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open) and Olympic gold.

Alcaraz, 21, burst into tears after losing the final, which was the world number one’s Olympic debut.

The bronze medalist of the Paris Games was the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. He was stronger than the Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets – 6:4, 1:6, 6:3.

The winner of the 100-meter race was determined by a photo finish

The Olympic champion in the 100-meter race was American sprinter Noah Lyles. The second place went to Jamaica’s Keeshan Thompson. Both athletes showed a result of 9.79 seconds, so the winner was determined by a photo finish.

0,005 seconds decided the fate of the gold medal

Triathlete hospitalized after swim in Seine

Belgian triathlete Claire Michel was hospitalized after being diagnosed with E. coli. The athlete has been under medical observation for four days.

The singles competition took place on July 31, where Michelle finished 38th. Due to her hospitalization, the Belgian team was forced to withdraw from the mixed relay, which was scheduled to take place on August 5.

Olympic triathlon referee Alexei Kalinin said that the Seine turned out to be a very difficult place. “In our opinion, open water swimming competitions will definitely not be held in the Seine,” the referee added.

Russian female cyclists complete their performance in Paris

Russian cyclists Tamara Dronova and Alena Ivanchenko took part in the group race as part of the Olympic Games. They finished 47th and 72nd respectively.

A total of 78 participants took part in the 158-kilometer race. The winner was American Kristen Faulkner. The silver medal was won by Marianne Vos of the Netherlands, and the bronze by Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

This was Ivanchenko’s Olympic debut. Dronova had previously finished 21st in the individual time trial.

Olympic opening ceremony organisers complain of death threats

Paname 2024, the company that was preparing the opening ceremony, received several offensive and hateful emails, including quoting the Koran and saying that “Allah’s punishment” would befall the organizers of the ceremony.

Following this, the CEO of Paname 2024 filed a complaint with the public prosecutor. The executive director of the ceremonies, Thierry Reboul, also received threats and will file a complaint.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics took place in Paris on July 26. The event caused a mixed reaction from the public, mostly negative.