The tenth day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with the Chinese team leading the medal count, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

A total of 20 sets of medals were awarded. Chinese athletes won two gold medals: Li Yuehong won the 25-meter high-speed pistol event, and gymnast Jingyuan Zou won the parallel bars event. The team has a total of 21 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The US team is in second place with 20 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals. The Australians are in third place with 13 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals.

Biles Misses Chance to Equal Latynina’s Record

The American was unable to match the record of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the number of gold medals at the Olympics. At the Paris Games, the 27-year-old American won gold in the team and individual all-around and vault. In total, she has seven gold medals, while Latynina has nine. This is the best result among women who have participated in the Olympics in history.

Biles competed for gold medals in the floor exercise and balance beam competitions. The American finished fifth on the balance beam. Before the floor exercise, she injured her leg and ended up second, losing to Brazilian Rebeca Andrade. Bronze went to another American, Jordan Chiles, whose scores were increased after the US team appealed.

New record set in pole vault

Swede Armand Duplantis became the winner of the Olympics. On his third attempt, he jumped 6.25 meters, thereby setting a new world record. The previous achievement also belonged to him. In addition, the athlete set a new Olympic record.

American Gavin Sam Kendricks (5.95 meters) came in second, while Greek Emmanouil Karalis (5.90 meters) came in third.

A series of scandals have occurred in the Olympic Village

At first, the 2024 Olympic swimming champion, Italian Thomas Ceccon, slept outside because of the heat. In the footage filmed by Saudi rower Hussein Alireza, the athlete was lying on a towel on the grass and sleeping. Alireza said it happened in a park in the Olympic Village.

Earlier, Ceccon complained about the heat in the athletes’ rooms due to the lack of air conditioning. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the athletes’ food.

There is no air conditioning in the village, it is unbearably hot, the food is bad. Many have moved away because of this. First it rains, then it gets hot, we don’t get enough sleep Thomas CecconItalian pilaf

Ceccon won gold in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Also on this day, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee expelled swimmer Luana Alonso from the Olympic Village in Paris. The reason was that the athlete spent the night outside the village. As a result, the Paraguayan side demanded that Alonso immediately leave the Olympic Village, calling the swimmer’s behavior inappropriate.

At the Paris Olympics, Alonso competed in the 100-meter butterfly. She was eliminated in the qualifying round, finishing sixth.

Boxer who failed gender test speaks out over bullying

Algerian Iman Khelif has appealed to people around the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter and refrain from bullying athletes. “Because it has consequences, serious consequences. It can destroy a person. It can destroy their thoughts, their spirit and their mind. So I ask people to refrain from bullying,” she said.

At the same time, the head of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev called on Khelif and the representative of Taiwan Lin Yuting to prove that they are women. He believed that the athletes should show papers from the maternity hospital and the results of a detailed examination. According to Kremlev, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and his team are avoiding this problem.

If I were accused of being a woman and not a man, I would bring all the documents and undergo an examination. But I am a real man, I am not a woman. Umar KremlevHead of IBA

Olympic organisers deny accusations over dirty Seine

Paris Deputy Mayor for Sports and the Olympic Games Pierre Rabadan refused to link the hospitalization of Belgian triathlete Claire Michel to the quality of the river water. Rabadan noted that it was not only athletes who swam in the river who sought medical attention.

To date, we have not been able to establish any connection between sick athletes and the quality of water in the Seine. Pierre RabadanDeputy Mayor of Paris

Michelle was hospitalized on August 4. She was diagnosed with E. coli. Because of this, the Belgian team had to withdraw from the mixed relay.

Later, two more athletes, Swiss triathletes Adrien Briffaud and Simon Westermann, were diagnosed with intestinal infections. They also missed the mixed relay.

Gymnast promised lifetime supply of noodles for Olympic medal

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will receive a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, a lifetime supply of food, baked macaroni and cheese, and chicken inasal from local businessmen. He will also be given a free set of headlights, a photo shoot, and an endless supply of phone cases. The doctor also promised free consultations and endoscopic procedures after the athlete reaches 45 years of age.

Yulo has been offered a franchise for a coffee and lemon drink business and could also sign a £10million deal to become a brand ambassador for a cosmetic clinic.

At the 2024 Games, Yulo became a two-time Olympic champion. He took first place in the floor exercise and vault. The gymnast became the first male champion of the Games from his country.