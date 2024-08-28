This will be the clothing that Colombian athletes will wear in the 2024 Paralympic Gameswhich will open this Wednesday in Paris.

“This collection pays tribute to the diversity and resilience of Colombians, with a special focus on Paralympic athletes, who embody the spirit of overcoming,” says Totto.

He adds: “For men, the inaugural outfit consists of a polyester denim jacket with water-repellent technology and stretch for added comfort.

The brand warns that women will wear a Fijack with a high neck and central zipper Colombia, maintaining the same technical characteristics, but adapted to a feminine cut.

“Both garments are adorned with a print that fuses Colombian flowers, fauna and Wayúu fabric. These designs also include representative characters with disabilities, highlighting inclusion and diversity. The outfit is completed with a dark blue jogger, which balances the prominence of the jacket,” she says.

“The collection, called ‘Energy’, not only reflects the strength and determination of Paralympic athletes, but also captures the essence of Colombia,” says the official brand.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Photo:Totto Press and CPC Share

Finally, “each garment is inspired by urban art and the cultural richness of the country, with vibrant illustrations and the word “ImPARAble” as a symbol of perseverance. The colors of the Colombian flag, together with bright tones, generate an explosion of energy that stands out in each piece,” she concluded.