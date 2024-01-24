The 2024 Oscars have proven to be thorough in their selections for nominations, causing a lot of surprise and controversy for some actors and fans. On this occasion, what has attracted attention are the three films directed by women that will fight to win in the best film category. This fact has not been seen since 1976, the year in which the Academy nominated director Lina Wertmüller for the award for her film 'Seven Beauties'.

The three films nominated for the 2024 Oscars They are 'Past Lives', 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'Barbie'. These films have also been the most recognized at other awards ceremonies, such as the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards: it was proven that they are a true treasure for cinema.

Trailer for 'Anatomy of a Fall', nominated for an Oscar

How many years has it taken to see female directors nominated at the Oscars?

After 96 years, It seems that we are beginning an unstoppable revolution that has enriched the billboard with interesting voices and diverse themes. In addition to this milestone, only four more times have films directed by women been nominated, of which three have won the Oscar: 'Into a Hostile Land', by Kathryn Bigelow; 'Nomadland', by Chloe Zhao, and 'CODA', by Siân Heder.

Who are the directors behind the nominated films?

Three of the 10 nominees for the 2024 Oscars for best film are directed by women: 'Barbie', by Greta Gerwig; 'Anatomy of a Fall', by Justine Triet, and 'Past Lives', by Celine Song. In the case of the latest filmmaker, Celine, it is her first film and she has indicated in an interview that she is proud of the work she has done because it is due to a huge effort.

When will the 2024 Oscars broadcast?

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10 and there we will discover if one of the three films will win the award for best film, which would beat the favorite 'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan. Whatever the result, the three filmmakers leave their mark on the Academy Awards with their nominations and this highlights female work in film production.

