Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos They gave Colombia an important victory this Sunday in Paris 2024, against New Zealand, by 0-2, and will go down in history for scoring the goals of the first victory of the Colombian women’s soccer team in the Olympic Games.

After their first-round defeat to France (3-2), Angelo Marsiglia’s team needed to beat the New Zealanders to clear their path to the quarter-finals, especially after the six-point penalty imposed on the Canadian team, the reigning Olympic champions, their next opponent, for spying on their rivals.

In the 27th minute, Restrepo rewarded the Colombian team’s efforts with a great shot. Colombia did not back down to maintain its advantage and sought the second goal, which Manuela Venegas almost scored shortly before the break (m.48).

The Colombians secured the win through former Atlético de Madrid player Leicy Santos, now with Washington Spirit, who scored the 0-2 after an assist from Manuela Vanegas.

The Colombian national team could seal its place in the quarter-finals against Canada next Wednesday.

The Canadians were given a -6 point penalty for using drones to spy on New Zealand. They won their match against the French on Sunday 2-1, so they have 0 points.

Colombia and Canada They play on Wednesday 31 July at 2pm in Nice. The top two teams from each group and the best third-placed teams advance to the next round.

Positions

Colombia 3

France 3

Canada 0

New Zealand 0

