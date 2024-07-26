LThe Colombian delegation paraded this Friday at the inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a wardrobe that sparked positive comments.

According to the criteria of

The 55 people who took part in the parade on the Seine River wore attire inspired by the host country, “which will be highlighted by a trench coat with the national tricolor designed by Totto, reflecting the spirit and determination of a nation that continues to make its mark on the world sporting stage,” it said.

Arrow rod details

It was learned that the trench coat pays tribute to the iconic fashion city. “Its print with arrow cane details, which enhance its design inspired by the strength, tenacity and drive of athletes, highlights the fauna, flora and the national tricolor”said the company that designed it, Totto.

“It is made of nylon-cotton to make it very cool, which is complemented by a dark blue top and pants, thinking about the climate and comfort of the delegation during the parade on the Seine River,” it was stated.

“With the collection”The Color of Our Earth“made up of different garments that will accompany the athletes at different moments of this Olympic event, with functional designs designed for the Travel moment when they travel to Paris, the Medal moment when they climb onto the Olympic podium, the Casual moment when they are not in competition and for the Opening moment during the official opening of the Games,” the COC said.

It was said that the collection is the result of careful design and innovation work, where the analysis of trends, research and implementation of new technologies in materials, were key to the development of each garment.

“TOTTO, in co-creation with the athletes representing the Olympic team, managed to highlight the attributes that describe Colombia through functional products with their own style, including biodiversity, passion, joy, art, color and the strength that characterizes us as Colombians,” it was confirmed.

EL TIEMPO learned that athletes of the stature of Mariana Pajón were in charge of approving the designs and the making of the clothes that were worn at the opening ceremony.

The work takes more than a year, from inspiration and conceptualization to design, production, tailoring and preparation. so that the athletes could receive their Olympic kit on time, Each suitcase also contains a message of encouragement and congratulations, written by TOTTO collaborators, promoting each athlete’s dream.

The collection was 98 percent made in Colombia and more than 500 TOTTO collaborators participated. between the design team, engineering, planning, stamping, the ladies from the production plant, logistics, product, marketing, and other areas of the company who with great pride, talent and love fulfill this Olympic event with great satisfaction every 4 years.