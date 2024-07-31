This Thursday, August 1st, The presentation of Colombian athletes continues in the 2024 Olympic Games. From early morning, fellow national athletes will be competing in five disciplines.

BMX racing, golf, athletics, archery, boxing and artistic gymnastics will be the sports in which Colombian athletes will compete this Thursday in Paris.

Without a doubt, the main attraction this Thursday, in terms of Colombian athletes, will be artistic gymnast Luisa Blanco. This athlete from Boyacá will be in the finals of the women’s All Around at the Bercy Arena in the French capital.

Whatever happens on Thursday, Luisa Blanco has already made history by becoming the first Colombian woman to qualify for the final of this event.

Yeni Arias (left) in her first fight, against Stanimira Petrova. Photo:Miguel Gutierrez. Efe Share

In boxing, Ingrit Valencia will fight, in the round of 16 in 50 kg, against the Australian Monique Suraci, and Yeni Arias, in the quarterfinals 54 kg, will fight against the Korean Im Ae.

Mariana Pajon. Photo:EFE Share

The Olympic medalist Mariana Pajon and Gabriela Bolle will compete in women’s BMX at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium.

In the quarter-finals and repechage of the men’s BMX division, Colombians Mateo Carmona, Diego Arboleda and Olympic medalist Carlos Ramírez will compete.

Camilo Villegas makes his debut at the Games

The experienced Antioquian golfer, Camilo Villegas, will make his debut at the 2024 Olympic Games this Thursday. Villegas, who has been a PGA tournament champion, will participate in Le Golf National, with fellow golfer Nicolás Echavarría.

Camilo Villegas Photo:Gregory Shamus. Getty Images/AFP Share

Sandra Lorena Arenas, the first Colombian in athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist Sandra Lorena Arenas will compete this Thursday, August 1, in the complete event of 20-kilometre walk, starting from Pont d’léna.

Sandra Lorena Arenas shined in the 20 km walk in Tokyo. Photo:EFE Share

In archery, in men’s and women’s individual, in the 1/32 elimination round, Jorge Henríquez will face the Kazakh Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay; Ana Maria Rendón to Lei Chien-Ying, from Chinese Taipei, and Santiago Arcila to the Luxembourgish Pit Klein.

Colombians’ schedules on August 1st

Men’s BMX Cycling. Mateo Carmona, Diego Arboleda and Carlos Ramirez. 1:00 p.m.

Women’s BMX cycling. Mariana Pajón and Gabriela Bolle. 1:20 pm

Golf. Camilo Villegas and Nicolas Echavarria. 2:00 am

20 kilometer walk. Lorena Arenas. 2:20 am

Boxing. Ingrit Valencia. 4:32 a.m.

Boxing. Yeni Arias. 2:04 pm

Gymnastics. Luisa Blanco. 11:15 am

Where to see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels which are enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD)as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

The channels Caracol and RCN They broadcast the Olympic Games, especially the Colombian competitions.

Fernando Umana Mejia

