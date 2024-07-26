after the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhich will take place this Friday, July 26, Colombian athletes will enter into action in the games this Saturday, July 27. Tennis, boxing, judo and gymnastics These will be the disciplines in which our fellow athletes will begin to follow the path towards an Olympic medal.

It should be remembered that this Thursday, July 25, the Archer Ana Maria Rendon She was the first Colombian athlete to debut in Paris 2024. At 2:30 am (Colombian time), this athlete competed in the qualifying round that will determine the direct elimination brackets.

Rendon, who is facing his fourth Olympic Games after participating in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2026, qualified for the second phase finish the round in 36th place with a score of 649 points, after completing 21 10-point throws. The Colombian scored 328 points in the first part of the event and 321 points in the second half of her participation.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games

ARCHERY

Women’s Recurve

Qualifying Round

1. LIM Sihyeon (KOR) 694

2. NAM Suhyeon (KOR) 688

3. YANG Xiaolei (CHN) 673

In addition to Rendón, in recurve bow, which is the Olympic modality (the compound bow, in which Pereira native Sara López is world champion, is not Olympic), the archers Jorge Enriquez, Santiago Arcila and Andrés Serrano made their debut.

At 2:00 pm on Thursday, the Colombian women’s team also made its debut, who faced their counterpart from France, in their first match in the games and in group Awhich also includes New Zealand and Canada.

At the Stade de Lyon, Colombian fans had the opportunity to see Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramírez, Catalina Usme and other ‘super powerful’ girls of the ‘tricolor’. The Colombians lost 3-2 to the local team.

Which athletes will compete?

This Saturday, July 27, tennis player Camila Osorio, judoka Erika Lasso, gymnast Ángel Barajas and boxers Jenny Arias and Angie Valdés will be in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jenny Arias, at the World Boxing Championship. Photo:International Boxing Association. IBA Share

The country’s number one racket will participate in the Olympic Games after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed Colombia a nominal place through relocation via the WTA ranking.

The 25-year-old judoka from Valle del Cauca, Erika Andrea Lasso, who obtained her ticket to Paris for being the best national judoka in the 48 kilogram category, will participate in the preliminary rounds this Saturday.

Angel Barajas. Photo:PHOTO BY THE INTERNATIONAL GYMNASTICS FEDERATION @GYMNASTICS Share

The North Santander gymnast, only 17 years old, Angel Barajas will debut this Saturday in his first Olympic GamesThe world champion qualified for the games after finishing fourth at the gymnastics world cups in Cairo, Cottbus, Baku and Doha.

Boxers Jenny Arias and Angie Valdés will be the last athletes to participate in the Games this Saturday. They secured their places for Paris 2024 at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Erika Lasso. Photo:COC Press Share

Arias, born in Valle del Cauca but adopted by Risaralda, will compete in the women’s 54 kg in the sixteenth round. This boxer obtained a diploma at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For 23-year-old Valdés from Barranquilla, this will be her first Olympic Games. She will compete in the 60 kg category.

Schedules in which the Colombians will compete this Saturday

Tennis player Camila Osorio will make her debut at the Roland Garros complex, in the first round of women’s singles, starting at 5:00 am (Colombian time).

Gymnast Ángel Barajas will compete in the parallel bars event at 4:00 am (Colombian time).

Boxer Jenny Arias will compete at 8:30 am (Colombian time).

Boxer Angie Valdés will make her Olympic debut at 9:18 am (Colombian time).

Where can you see Colombians?

