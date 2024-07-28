This Monday, July 29, will be the third day of competitions for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after its inauguration and the fourth day in general, since last Thursday, July 25, several disciplines began their programming. Colombian athletes will be in action.

The group of compatriots who will be in action is small. They are three members of the archery team. The other athletes, from a total delegation of 87, will be preparing for their events.

However, it is worth remembering that the Colombian team already has two casualties.: Jasmine Alvarez, the only representative of the country in the female branch of skateboardingand Andrés Felipe Martínez, who was unable to compete in the men’s individual cycling time trial.

Álvarez suffered a complete tear of her anterior cruciate ligament, a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament and an injury to the lateral meniscus. The athlete will have to undergo surgery.

These are the athletes who will be in competition

Colombia will only participate in the men’s archery discipline on Monday.

Recurve Archery/Round of 16: Santiago Arcila – 2:30 am

Recurve Archery/Round of 16: Jorge Enríquez – 2:30 am

Recurve Archery/Round of 16: Andrés Hernández – 2:30 am

Where can you see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels that are enabled in Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

Caracol and RCN channels will broadcast Olympic Games competitions this Monday, July 29.

