Every four years, the Olympic Games bring together the best athletes in each discipline to compete for a gold medal and make history in sport. This time, in Paris, there will be more than 10,000 athletes, but there are always some who stand out for their achievements in the past.

Paris will become a sports centre that will see newcomers to the sport and will further strengthen the ranks of many others who come to the international event in the City of Light with great expectations. The standouts are recognised as the best in their sport. International stars such as Simone Biles, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Mariana Pajon, Lebron James, Katie Ledecky and many others will come to Paris to seek Olympic gold.

Simone Biles, the best gymnast in history

Paris will be another test for the best gymnast who has established herself as the best in her category throughout her career. The athlete arrives with high expectations, as always, after being the best in the qualifiers. At 27 years old, she continues to compete and reap victories on the road to sports history.

Simone Biles. Photo:EFE

In the history of gymnastics, there has never been a more decorated athlete than Biles. In her list of achievements there are 30 world medals and 7 Olympic medals. Of these, 27 are gold. confirming her importance to the sport. In Tokyo she withdrew for mental health reasons, but she would have undoubtedly widened her gap with the others even further. Paris is expected to write the gymnast’s history in golden letters.

Rafael Nadal, at home

Paris and Nadal are old acquaintances. The tennis player knows the clay of the French capital very well, where he has become the biggest winner in the history of Roland Garros. This time, he will seek to make the courts his playing field and win as his category dictates. Nadal will be the tennis player to follow due to the expectations he brings after not attending Wimbledon to arrive in good shape and recovered for the Olympic event.

Rafael Nadal Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME

The Spaniard will compete in two categories: doubles and singles. In these, he will seek to close a history of laurels in the Olympic stage of his career with a gold that he has not seen since 2016. She seems to be in the twilight of her career, but she has declared that she will do everything possible to hear the Spanish anthem at the Roland Garros facilities once again.

Katie Ledecky, a fish in water

The swimmer who has become the most successful member of the delegation going to Paris is 27 years old, with ten Olympic medals (seven golds) won since she was 15 years old, when she participated for the first time in the Olympics, in London 2012. Now, She faces the challenge of becoming the most successful swimmer in the history of her country’s sport and, with three golds, she would be the most successful swimmer in the history of world swimming.

Katie Ledecky. Photo:EFE

At these Olympics, Ledecky holds records in the 800m and 1500m and will compete in two additional disciplines. Now, she will continue to extend a career of achievements that have established her as the best in her category.

Mariana Pajón, the queen of BMX

The BMX racing tracks will see one of their greatest figures arrive stomping to get the Olympic gold after an edition in which she finished in second place. Pajón does not have to prove anything but will be the Colombian quota among the best in the world.The multi-medalist is the only one to have won three consecutive medals, starting with the gold she won in London 2012.

Mariana Pajón has won two Olympic gold medals. Photo:Getty Images

In Tokyo 2020 she won silver, showing fortitude after an injury that did not allow her to prepare sufficiently. Pajón will continue to forge her path as an athlete, continuing with the tradition of winning the biggest BMX competitions: World Cups, Olympics, World Cup, Central American, Pan American, South American and National Championships make up the long path of achievements of the Antioquian. She has undoubtedly conquered the world on a small bike and will fight to win gold again in Paris 2024.

Lebron James and the Dream Team of basketball

The United States is the world power in basketball, that is undeniable. This time, they decided to bring out all their artillery to win gold in Paris. A new Dream Team, reminiscent of the one in Barcelona 92, will take over Paris led by the King, Lebron James, who will seek to bring gold to his country.

"The level at which LeBron is playing will hardly be replicated for a long time." Photo:AFP

James is one of the best basketball players in historybut he won’t be alone. NBA superstars, as if it were a traditional game All-Star They will be the sensation and will not seek anything less than first place. ‘King’ has 4 local league titles and became the best in his class since his debut in 2004. James will be accompanied by greats of the sport: Curry, Durant, Davis, Edwards, Embiid, Tatum, Adebayo, Booker, Haliburton, Holiday and White make up the roster that is expected to sweep the top prize.

Eliud Kipchoge, a marathon for a new gold for Kenya

African countries have always been known for being the birthplace of great runners. Kenya, in particular, exports this type of athlete who reaches a high level of endurance in marathons and dazzles the world with their ability on the streets. Kipchoge knows how to win, He has been to four Olympic Games and has never returned home empty-handed.

Eliud Kipchoge Photo:EFE

Paris will be the perfect opportunity for him to win his third gold (he has one more silver and one bronze) and he will race as always to achieve glory in Europe once again. At 39 years old, his physical ability and his history position him as one of the best to watch at these Olympics.