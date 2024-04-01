THE CASE

Visiting the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be welcome at the 2024 Olympics. “We support the athletes and the Ukrainian people,” she added.

The Olympic Games will be held in the French capital from 26 July to 11 August; the Paralympics will be from August 28th to September 8th. The International Olympic Committee has decided that no more than 54 Russian and 28 Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in Paris 2024, who will compete as neutral athletes (no flag or anthem; any medals will not be counted in the medal table).



