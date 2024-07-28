The French cyclist Loana Lecomte suffered a serious accident on Sunday in the women’s mountain bike cross country event in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The athlete was out of the competition after suffering a heavy fall. The Frenchwoman, who had finished sixth at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was looking for a better position but had that unfortunate fall.

Hard fall and scare

As seen in the video, which was shared on social media, after the downhill fall a wheel hit her head, causing moments of anguish, as the impact left her immobile for several seconds.

According to Le Monde newspaper, Lecomte was taken away on a stretcher and treated at the scene. The Frenchwoman was carried through the forest by two medical personnel, amid applause from the audience.

Later, images of the athlete already recovered and with treatment on her jaw were released.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took the gold medal after completing the course in 1 hour 26 minutes and 2 seconds. The podium was completed by the American Haley Batten and the Swede Jenny Rissveds.

