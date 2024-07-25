Paris is not only burning with heat, but its 35 degrees in the shade warm the atmosphere prior to the inauguration of the Olympic Games 2024, and its people are also ready for the big event.

From the moment we arrived at the airport, the atmosphere was great. There were no problems. Once we got off the plane, the volunteers were ready to help. First, the accreditation validation, then, the transportation.

On the way from the airport to the MPC, the giant press room, located in the Palace of Congressesone of the most important areas of the ‘City of Light’, is perfectly signposted.

Each street has a warning that you should follow when travelling to the sports venues, without fear of getting lost. The routes to follow to fill the venues quickly are indicated at the city’s metro stations, but for some you have to take a taxi.

Yes, not everything is rosy. There is a certain part of the public that is indignant about the Games, because everything has gone up in price. The increase in transport, restaurant and shopping fares has the public restless.

“It’s not fair that you live here and everything has gone up because of the Games. We work and suddenly, for example, we have to pay more for metro tickets,” said Josep, the taxi driver who took us from the airport to the MPC.

“I understand that the Games are good for the city, for France, there is no doubt about that. What’s more, work has increased, obviously, and so has income,” said the host.

The stadium Saint Denis It is one of the most emblematic venues of the Games. There is no way to get there and from the outside it is clear that due to its infrastructure it will be the centre of attention, especially when athletics will be the sport that everyone will be watching.

In the early hours of this Thursday, in the press room, there was talk of the scandal of the football tournament match between Argentina and Morocco, The end of the match was delayed for two hours during which a goal was disallowed for the Albiceleste, which left them without any points.

“Argentina-Morocco kicked off at 15:00 CEST (-2 GMT) and ended at 19:07. Four hours and seven minutes later, with a surreal ending. A goal from Christian Medina “At 116 minutes it meant 2-2 and the match seemed to be over, after 15 minutes of added time, but the goal caused a group of Moroccan fans, who were the majority at the Saint Etienne stadium, to invade the pitch, causing a firecracker to fall in the middle of the Albiceleste celebrations… and the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg sent both teams to the locker rooms in what seemed like the end of the match, but it wasn’t,” reported the EFE agency.

He added: “Medina’s goal was reviewed by the VAR and ruled offside… but an hour and a half later and with the stadium already empty, the players did not want to return to the field. However, the referee ruled that four extra minutes should be played, because he had suspended the match due to security problems and not because of time, and Argentina and Morocco returned to the field to play those four minutes.”

“It’s the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life,” exclaimed Javier Mascherano, coach of the Argentine team.

There is talk of scandal, but also of the positive aspects of the Games, which open this Friday with an opening ceremony that will leave everyone watching with their mouths open.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special issue of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel