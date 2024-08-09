The 14th day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with 36 sets of medals up for grabs, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

As of August 9, the US team retained its leadership. The team has a total of 111 awards: 33 gold, 39 silver and 39 bronze medals.

The Chinese team remains in second place with 33 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals. The Australians are still in third place with 18 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Russians Finish Olympics With One Medal

All 15 Russian athletes who were admitted to the Paris Games have completed their performances. The last one was canoeist Zakhar Petrov, who took fourth place in the 1000-meter single scull on August 9.

Photo: Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Petrov was in second place for most of the distance, but missed out on a medal. In the final meters of the distance, he let Brazilian Isaac Queiroz dos Santos and Moldovan Sergey Tarnovskiy pass him.

The only Russian medalists were tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider, who took silver in the women’s doubles

State Duma deputy Dmitry Svishchev called for gratitude to the Russian athletes who participated in the Olympics. He noted that the athletes did so under great pressure.

The head coach of the Russian national gymnastics team, Valentina Rodionenko, on the contrary, condemned Russian athletes for participating in the Olympics. She noted that she did not follow the results.

They spat on their country, that’s all. Valentina Rodionenko

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova said that there is no point in discussing whether it was worth going to the Olympics or not. “Everyone performed as they were prepared. Each of them wanted to bring a medal home,” she said.

Former Russian Wins Gold in Rhythmic Gymnastics

In the individual all-around, the first place was taken by the representative of Germany Darya Varfolomeyev. In the sum of four events, the 17-year-old gymnast scored 142.850 points.

Photo: IMAGO / nordphoto GmbH / Straubmei / Globallookpress.com

Varfolomeev is a native of Barnaul. Until the age of 13, she competed for Russia. In 2019, the gymnast moved to Germany and changed her sports citizenship. Under the new flag, the gymnast became a six-time world champion and a two-time European champion.

The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner, commenting on the results of the Olympics, said that the Russian school still makes its presence felt. “The Russian school still wins first place, no matter how they twist and turn,” she emphasized.

Russian gymnasts refused to compete at the Olympics in neutral status, which was one of the mandatory conditions for admission.

A native of Dagestan became an Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling as part of the Bulgarian team

Freestyle wrestler Magomed Ramazanov brought Bulgaria gold at the Paris Games in the 86 kg category. In the fight for first place, the former Russian defeated Iranian Hassan Yazdanicharati.

Ramazanov competed for Russia until January 2022. He won silver at the 2020 European Championship (up to 79 kilograms) and gold at the 2019 World Cup.

American athlete criticizes Olympic medals

Photo: @nyjah

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston has criticized the quality of the medals at the 2024 Olympics. He said his bronze medal looked great when it was brand new. Huston complained that the quality of the award was not high enough.

The medal looks like it has been to war and back. Nyjah Huston

Spain’s national team wins Olympic football tournament

In the decisive match, the Spaniards were stronger than the French. The match ended in extra time with a score of 5:3 (3:3 in regular time).

Fermin Lopez scored twice for Spain, Alejandro Baena scored another goal and Sergio Camello scored the winning double in extra time. Enzo Millot, Manes Acliuch and Jean-Philippe Mateta (penalty) scored for France.

IN 10 the largest football tournaments The Spaniards are the current champions

In July, the Spanish national team won the European Championship. The team also took first place in the men’s and women’s Nations League, the Women’s World Championship (Adult and U20), the Men’s and Women’s Euro U19, the Women’s World Championship and the European Championship U17.

Boxer Who Failed Gender Test Wins 2024 Olympic Gold

Algerian Iman Khelif became the Olympic champion in the weight category up to 66 kilograms. In the final fight, she defeated Chinese Yang Liu.

During the tournament, Khelif complained about bullying. The boxer asked people to adhere to the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter and refrain from insulting athletes.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) suspended Khelif during the World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria. The results of a gender test showed that the athletes have XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone. However, the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said the test results were inconclusive.