Athenea del Castillo (m.68) and Alexia Putellas (m.107) propelled Spain to the quarter-finals as group winners by beating Brazil and will now be Colombia’s rival in the next phase of women’s football at the Olympic Games.

Before the quarter-final clash, which will take place this Saturday in Lyon, the Spanish team was shaken by the words of Jenni Hermoso.

Hermoso’s complaint

Beautiful, player who received a kiss from Luis Rubiales, then president of the Spanish Federation after the 2023 World Cup final, referred with irony to his usual substitution in the team.

She is one of the best Spanish players, which is why her absence as a substitute has raised concerns among the press, fans and the player herself.

This Wednesday against Brazil, Jenni finally returned to the starting line-up, but amidst controversy. “Finally,” the Madrid native replied when asked by ‘Cope’ about her limited participation so far.

Hermoso played only 23 minutes against Japan, while he did not play against Nigeria. This Wednesday, the national team gave him 59 minutes. Montse Tome.

“I’m here to enjoy this. I’ve felt good, it’s been a little while, I’m not going to lie to you, but well, we won and we’re already thinking about the quarterfinals,” explained the forward who plays for Mexican club Tigres.

The Tome case

“I’m fine, I’m still the same player I was last month or three days ago (…) There are things that have no answers and now I have a different role. Accepting it or not, it’s what I have to do,” Hermoso said, shaking up the team and the Spanish press, who described his words as a direct jab at the coach.

World Cup winner Jorge Vilda was sacked amid a dispute with the players, and his assistant coach Montse Tomé was appointed to replace him in the national team.

However, Tomé’s first call-up damaged the atmosphere. Hermoso was not called up, with the argument, according to the coach, of ‘protecting her’, in the midst of the Rubiales scandal. It was even said that Tomé would not continue in the national team, but in the end she remained in charge.

