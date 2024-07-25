The news exploded like a bomb in the Colombian delegation, which is ready to face the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, when Jasmine Alvarez She had a serious health problem that took her out of the competition before the sakiteboarding tests began, so she will be out of all practice for at least 10 months.

Juan Diego Parraga, The Colombian delegation’s doctor confirmed that the athlete had a complete tear of her anterior cruciate ligament, a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament and an injury to the lateral meniscus, which must be treated through surgery.

Parraga spoke with TIME He reported that the athlete will undergo surgery in Medellín and will be out of competition for eight to 10 months.

“It’s been almost a year. It’s unfortunate what happened, but she will have to be out for about eight to 10 months,” said Parraga.

And he added: “What was decided is that she will be operated on Medellinbut it will be after the Games, because she will stay at the Games and watch the competitions, and then we will do the surgery.”

No news

For Alberto Herrera, President of the Colombian Skating Federation, What happened to the athlete is sad.

“It is a sensitive loss for the Colombian delegation and, even more so, for skating, which had focused its efforts on

hopes for Jasmine’s participation, who, according to what was seen in training, was performing some good tricks for what would be her participation,” said the leader.

Párraga said that there are no further medical updates for the Colombian delegation, so the athletes “are in good health.”

“They are doing well. There is nothing new apart from what happened with Alvarez. For the moment, the group of athletes in Paris is doing well,” said the doctor.

