Ingrit Valencia won 5-0 in his first fight in the 50-kilogram category of boxing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian had a tough fight against Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, from Mongolia, This Sunday in the Exhibition Palace from the capital of France.

Difficult

Valencia was the only one from the Colombian team that started her adventure in these games Italy.

The 35-year-old Cauca boxer was on the verge of retiring from boxing, but once she had ‘the last chance’ in the classification and secured a place in Paris, she gave up the idea of ​​leaving the sport.

In the blue corner, Valencia tried to score important points in the first round, which was very even, but the Colombian, according to the judges, won 10-9, with the same result in the second round.

Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg boxing match at the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:COC Press Share

The only way Valencia could lose would be by knockout, but that did not happen and they qualified for the next phase after a resounding 5-0 victory.

Ingrit Valencia is the only boxer in the country to have won a medal at these events, winning bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, so the hope of returning to the podium is a dream come true.

In Tokyo She was unable to go for the medal, she was one fight away from the bronze medal after losing to the Japanese Namiki Tsukimi.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel