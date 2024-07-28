Luana Alonso She is a Paraguayan athlete who is also an ‘influencer’ and who had her first Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Luana became known worldwide for her posts on social media, admired for her charisma, and is one of the most followed athletes by Internet users.

At just 20 years old, the Paraguayan surprised everyone on Saturday by announcing her retirement from swimming, minutes after finishing sixth in the 100-meter butterfly event, with a time of 1:03.09.

On Instagram, where she has more than 250 thousand followers, she announced: “It’s official! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all very much for your support! Sorry Paraguay, I just have to say thank you!”

Her fans regret the decision of the athlete who thus bids farewell not only to Paris 2024 but also to the competitions.

“I had mixed feelings because it didn’t go the way I wanted, so I could finish my career in a happy way, but I’m happy that my last competition is at the Olympic Games.”Alonso told the AP.

However, the Paraguayan athlete explained that her decision to stay away from competitions was not due to her performance, but rather because she will travel to the United States to study her degree in Political Sciences.

