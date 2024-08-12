Los Angeles Times: „Keine andere Stadt dieser Welt kann tun, was Paris in den vergangenen drei Wochen getan hat, das Drama olympischer Wettkämpfe vor den Kulissen eines glitzernden Eiffelturm und den prachtvollen Gärten von Versailles präsentieren. Die Olympischen Spiele 2024 mit dem klassischen Drumherum und der schier unendlichen visuellen Schönheit haben eine wichtige Frage gestellt: Wie kann Los Angeles das überhaupt übertreffen?“

The Times: “France ends the Olympics with a bang in a high-energy closing ceremony. A Hollywood spectacle, an ethereal light show featuring a Golden Time Traveller with the face of a housefly and more dancing than you could wish for.”

Mirror: “Tom Cruise performed a breathtaking jump from the stadium roof as the Olympics staged a crowd-pleaser for the finale.”

Japan Times: “France ends its Olympic party with Tom Cruise and Leon Marchand. After a turbulent preparation for the Games, France delivered a successful and largely problem-free Games.”

Clarin: “Farewell to Paris, off to Los Angeles: the athletes take to the stage, Tom Cruise jumps into the void. From a Stade de France that had been transformed into an apocalyptic world in which the Olympic Games did not exist, to a stadium dominated by loud music. A long night full of emotions.”

Sydney Morning Herald: “French pomp meets American glamour at a spectacular graduation ceremony.”

The Star: “An incredible Olympic Games draws to a close and it is clear once again why the quadrennial event is the greatest sporting spectacle of all. The Olympics are better than the Rugby World Cup and the Football World Cup combined.”

El Pais: “Paris lights the way for Los Angeles. Goodbye to Paris 2024, the Games of Light after the cold, the pandemic silence of Tokyo. Reconciliation with the passion of sport, the festivities of a city packed with halls and stadiums. From Saint-Denis to Roland Garros, from La Défense to Le Bourget via the Place de la Concorde.”

Kronen Zeitung: “While the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games were still under the influence of the corona pandemic, the return of a real sporting festival was celebrated in Paris. This was also taken into account at the closing ceremony. (…) At the end there was a foretaste of the 2028 Games in Hollywood: lots of star power. R&B star HER performed the US national anthem, film hero Tom Cruise abseiled from the stadium facade and took the flag from Biles’ hand to bring it out of the stadium.”