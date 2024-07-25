Besonders freuen über den Erfolg einen Tag vor der Eröffnungsfeier in Paris durfte sich Ann-Katrin Berger als neue Nummer eins im deutschen Tor. Acht Jahre nach dem Goldtriumph von Rio de Janeiro sorgte die deutsche Auswahl jedenfalls für eine starke Rückkehr auf die Olympia-Bühne. „Wir waren von der ersten Minute an da“, sagte Brand im ZDF. Nachdem erste Torchancen nicht genutzt wurden, sei man etwas nervös geworden. „Zum Glück haben wir dann durch einen Standard ein Tor gemacht, was uns sehr geholfen hat, Ruhe ins Spiel zu bringen“, befand sie.

Oberdorfs Trikot wird gezeigt

Bereits am Sonntag (21.00 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zu Olympia, im ZDF und bei Eurosport) geht es gegen Rekordweltmeister USA ebenfalls in der südfranzösischen Hafenstadt weiter. Drei Tage später ist Sambia der Gegner in Saint-Étienne. Da nicht nur die Gruppenersten und -zweiten ins Viertelfinale einziehen, sondern auch die beiden besten Dritten aus drei Gruppen, könnte der Erfolg gegen Australien schon die halbe Miete fürs Weiterkommen sein.

Immediately before kick-off, striker Schüller held up the number six jersey of Oberdorf, who had a serious knee injury, at the team photo. The 22-year-old future Munich player was replaced in midfield by Alexandra Popp – the captain did this with great foresight and also repeatedly joined in the attacks.

Top scorer Popp is the only one left who was on the pitch in the 2-1 final victory over Sweden in 2016. “I’m absolutely happy with the start,” said Popp, adding: “To perform like that, to be so dominant, especially against the Australians, who did extremely well at the World Cup last year, is a good sign.”

In front of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Managing Director Andreas Rettig and Christian Wück, who will succeed Hrubesch after the games, the German women got off to a concentrated start. This was exactly what Hrubesch had demanded after so many early goals conceded since the World Cup debacle in Australia 2023. Without their captain Sam Kerr (torn cruciate ligament), the Australians lacked the elements of surprise in attack. Especially since Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich were secure in central defense.

With a broad smile, Ann-Katrin Berger listened to the national anthem before kick-off. Hrubesch had actually put the 33-year-old goalkeeper from the US club NJ/NY Gotham FC between the posts, thus ensuring the impending changing of the guard. A bitter decision for long-time regular goalkeeper Merle Frohms: The 29-year-old from VfL Wolfsburg was number one at the 2022 European Championship in England and the 2023 World Cup in Australia. But Berger put in an impeccable performance.

In her eleventh international match, Berger immediately posed a threat to the goal – on the other side: After her lightning kick far over the halfway line, Jule Brand ran off, but shot over the bar from ten meters (10th). In the 4-0 win against Austria in Hanover, Berger had set up two goals in this way. A quarter of an hour later, the deserved 1-0 came when Hegering nodded the ball in after a corner from Giulia Gwinn.