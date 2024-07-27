2024 Olympics: Found Dead in His Room in the Olympic Village

Shock at the Paris Olympics: the body of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, 60, a boxing coach from Samoa, was found in his room

Tragedy at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He died suddenly Lionel Elika Fatupaitothe 60-year-old Samoan boxing coach, from cardiac arrest. The man’s body was found in his room at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Fatupaito had already felt ill on Friday morning at the athletes’ village in Saint-Denis. Then the tragic end, despite the intervention of paramedics.

Who was Lionel Elika Fatupaito

According to initial reconstructions of the tragic event, the Samoan boxing coach was in his room with an athlete from the Olympic boxing team when he began to feel unwell. The sudden illness occurred around 10:20 this morning, Saturday 27 July.

Witnesses present immediately raised the alarm and called for help. A team of firefighters and emergency services (Samu) promptly arrived at the scene of the tragic event. Despite desperate attempts at resuscitation by doctors and paramedics present, there was nothing that could be done for the man.

According to the first rumours leaked and confirmed by a source close to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office, Lionel Elika Fatupaito died following a heart attacktherefore due to completely natural causes. However, further detailed information regarding the tragedy is still lacking. The police were also present on site Seine-Saint-Dekis, called to carry out all the routine checks.

The message of condolence expressed by the IBA world for the sudden and premature death of Fatupaito

The tragic news of Lionel Elika Fatupaito’s death has shocked the entire Olympic Village community. Numerous and full of contrite condolences have arrived to the Samoan Olympic Federation and the Boxing Federation.

Through a press release shared and made public on its website and social accounts, theIBAor the International Boxing Federation expressed “his deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues of the Samoan coach“.