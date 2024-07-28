Edison Azconacaptain of the Dominican Republic, apologized for kicking center back Paul Cubarsí in the crotch on Saturday, which earned him his expulsion, in the match that the Caribbean country lost 1-3 to Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kick and apologies

Through his X network account, Azcona apologized “to all the Dominican people and to all those who are supporting us,” acknowledged that the “mistake” he made “is unforgivable” and considered that if he had not done it “most likely” the result would have been different.

Edison Azcona sees red for the kick. Photo:EFE

“I’m so sorry, something like that won’t happen again”concluded Azcona, who was sent off in the first minute of added time in the first half of the match against Spain for kicking Cubarsí from the ground.

The incident will force him to miss the Dominican Republic’s next match, on Tuesday 30 July against Uzbekistan at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

