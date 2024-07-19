Shoko Miyata She was the captain of the Japanese artistic gymnastics team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but will not be competing following a drastic decision by the Japanese federation of that sport.

“The 19-year-old athlete was repatriated to her country from the Japanese team’s concentration site in Monaco for having violated the rules of conduct,” said the AFP agency.

“Following her confession and after discussions between all parties, it has been decided that she will withdraw” from the Games, declared the secretary general of the gymnastics federation, Kenji Nishimura.

According to the leader, information from AFP, the federation was informed that Miyata She had been seen smoking in late June and early July and also drinking alcohol in a room at the national training center in Japan, a country where smoking and drinking are prohibited before the age of 20.

“Being a member of the Japanese national gymnastics team is a position where a lot is expected of everyone, all the time,” said the federation president, Tadashi Fujita.

“Originally from Kyoto (western Japan), the athlete won her first national championship this April and the following month she won her third NHK Cup and got his first Olympic ticket,” reported the EFE agency.

In his debut in the 2022 World Championships She won bronze on the balance beam and was eighth in the all-around.

The artistic gymnastics competition, one of the most popular at the Paris Games, will be held from July 27 to August 5.

