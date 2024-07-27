Erika Lasso came to Paris with great hope, but in his first fight in the Olympic Games lost 10-0 with Lin Chen-Hao (Chinese Taipei), fight in the -48kg category.

The truth is that the score says it all and although Lasso had every desire to do a better job, his rival was far superior.

From the moment they entered the fight, the Colombian looked insecure and allowed herself to be dominated by an opponent who came to define the victory in her favor by imposing her immense superiority.

Lasso, 25, did not have a chance to escape the fierce attacks of her opponent, who constantly subdued her with her tactics.

Lasso was eliminated in her first outing and she still has the experience of having come to the Olympics.

Judo is one of the sports that has brought Colombia medals in these competitions after the bronze and silver of Valle del Cauca native Yuri Alvear.