The Colombian boxers who benefited from ‘skipping’ the first round of the tournament Olympic Games 2024, They have already defined the days and hours of their fights.

According to the criteria of

Angie Valdes will be measured this Monday at 1 pm, Colombian time, Diojeta Sadikuin the second round of the 60-kilo category.

Hard task

On Tuesday, it will be Risaralda’s turn for Jenny Alvarez, who in the 54 kilos will face an opponent yet to be defined.

Yilmar Gonzalez, In the 57 kilos, he will have his first fight on Wednesday at 1:16 pm, Colombian time, against Shidar Haradafrom Japan. González is the only man in the delegation.

On Friday, Valeria Arboleda will have the opportunity to debut in boxing at the Olympic Games, at 2:16 in the Colombian afternoon, against an opponent who has not yet been defined.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel