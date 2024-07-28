After overcoming some inconveniences and not being in the time trial test of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Colombian cyclist Daniel Martinez will travel to France to take part in the road race next Saturday.

Martínez was initially ready to take part in the time trial competition, which took place on Saturday and was won by the Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, but his team, Bora, reached an agreement and prevented him from participating.

TIME He learned that Martínez and Bora spoke and made the decision to participate in the ‘chrono’ after evaluating the possibility of having a good performance, something that could not be achieved.

Once the issue of the clock competition was decided, Martínez, the Bora, the Colombian Cycling Federation and the Colombian Olympic Committee They hoped that the runner would be able to travel to France to take part in the race.

Second in the Giro d’Italia after the superb performance of the Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, champion, Daniel Martínez will travel to Paris this Monday to put himself under the orders of the national coach, Carlos Mario Jaramillo.

