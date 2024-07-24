The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have already begun and all the delegations are preparing their athletes for the competitions that will take place in the French capital in the coming days.

The countries have already settled into the Olympic Village awaiting their respective competitions and the opening ceremony which will take place next Friday on the River Seine. Unfortunately, Australian athletes suffered a robbery of their belongings during their stay there.

The BMX team’s complaint

At night, while the BMX athletes were resting, the van in which they were travelling in the French capital was attacked. The complaint was made by medalist Logan Martin in a video posted on social media. “Luckily the bikes weren’t there,” the Australian said.

In the video they show how the windows of the van were destroyed by the robbery. Fortunately, the bags had locators inside that allowed them to find the bags with some implements. However, they found sports equipment of great value for the competition lying in a park. Among other things, They intended to steal clothing and elements for the physical recovery of the athletes.

The athletes will compete on July 30, where they will seek to confirm the title they won in Tokyo 2020, where Martin won the gold medal, becoming the first winner of the Olympic discipline in history.