The Colombian women’s team achieved a historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games by advancing as the best third-place team, after its defeat this Wednesday against Canada.

The team suffered its second defeat of the Olympic tournament: it had already lost to France and now it fell to Canada, 1-0.

The only goal of the match came in the 61st minute through player Gilles, after a defensive lapse by Colombia in the air.

Colombia will play again next Saturday, August 3, in the quarter-final phase against Spain. All the matches of this round will be played on that day. The match between Colombia and Spain will be at 10 am

Colombia vs. Canada at the Olympic Games. Photo:FCF Share

It will be a tough challenge for Colombia, against a Spanish team that is the favorite to win the gold medal.

Spain qualified as the first in its group by winning all three of its matches and earning 9 points. It beat Japan 2-1, Nigeria 1-0 and Brazil 2-0.

Quarter finals

France vs. Brazil

Spain vs. Colombia

United States vs. Japan

Canada vs. Germany

