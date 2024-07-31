The Colombian women’s team achieved a historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games by advancing as the best third-place team, after its defeat this Wednesday against Canada.
According to the criteria of
The team suffered its second defeat of the Olympic tournament: it had already lost to France and now it fell to Canada, 1-0.
The only goal of the match came in the 61st minute through player Gilles, after a defensive lapse by Colombia in the air.
Colombia will play again next Saturday, August 3, in the quarter-final phase against Spain. All the matches of this round will be played on that day. The match between Colombia and Spain will be at 10 am
It will be a tough challenge for Colombia, against a Spanish team that is the favorite to win the gold medal.
Spain qualified as the first in its group by winning all three of its matches and earning 9 points. It beat Japan 2-1, Nigeria 1-0 and Brazil 2-0.
Quarter finals
France vs. Brazil
Spain vs. Colombia
United States vs. Japan
Canada vs. Germany
More sports news
#Olympics #Colombian #womens #team #play #Spain #quarterfinals #match #time
best online pharmacies in mexico [url=http://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]mexican mail order pharmacies[/url] buying from online mexican pharmacy