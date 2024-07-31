The Colombian women’s team suffered its second defeat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, falling 1-0 to Canada on Wednesday, but qualified for the quarter-finals, something it had never achieved before.

The Colombian team was unable to play its best football and had to withstand the attack of the Canadians who were in greater need to qualify.

In their two previous appearances at the tournament, in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, they fell in the first round without even winning a game. Led by Angelo MarsigliaColombia finished third in Group A, with three points and no goal difference, behind the leader France (6) and Canada (3, +3).

The only goal of the match came in the 61st minute through player Gilles, after a defensive lapse by Colombia in the air.

Colombia lacked the offensive power of its attacker Mayra Ramirezwho served her second match suspension, and neither Linda Caicedo nor Leicy Santos had room to maneuver. Mayra returns for the quarterfinal series.

Colombia came back in the final minutes when they went after their rivals in search of an equaliser, but they couldn’t find it.

In the group stage, Colombia lost to France 3-2, beat New Zealand 2-0 and fell to Canada 1-0, so it qualified as the best third-placed team.

Their next opponent will be the Spanish national team, world champions, in a match to be played next Saturday in Lyon.

The Canucks, who took all three points with a header from centre back Vanessa Giles (68), staged an impressive comeback after FIFA deducted six points from them.

The defending gold medallists won all three group matches and recovered from a ban following a spying scandal that saw their coach, British Bev Priestman, removed from her post. They will face Rio gold medallists Germany on Saturday in Marseille.

