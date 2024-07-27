The rain has caused ‘havoc’ in the first days of the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It was not enough that the opening ceremony was overshadowed by the meteorological phenomenon that made its presence felt and tried to overshadow the parade of delegations and the protocolary acts.

The situation was worse on Saturday. The French capital woke up to overcast skies and heavy rain, which affected the tests that are carried out outdoors.

And the Colombian delegation was one of those affected, as the skateboarding organization cancelled the event that was scheduled for that day.

“The rain is preventing the men’s individual competition, so it has been decided to cancel it and hold it this Monday at the same time,” it was reported.

Jhancarlos Gonzalez He is the only Colombian in the event and after the injury of Jazmín Alvarez he remains as the representative of the country’s sport in this novel activity.