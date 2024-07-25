The Colombian archers had a good start to the tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesby qualifying for the next phase.

According to the criteria of

Ana Maria Rendon, In the women’s recurve bow, she achieved position 36 with 649 points, a round in which the Korean won, Lim Sihyeon, with 694 units, while in second place went to his compatriot Nam Suhyeon and third was the Chinese, Yang Xiaolei, with 673 units.

To the next round

Rendón, who is taking part in his fourth Games, will face in the next round Lei Chien, from Chinese Taipeinext Thursday, August 1st.

In the men’s recurve round, the three Colombians, Santiago Arcila, Jorge Enriquez and Andres Hernandez, They also qualified for the next phase.

Andres Hernandez Photo:Andres Hernandez Share

The first was Kim Woojin, from Korea, with 686 points. Second was Kim Je Doekwith 682 units, and third, the German, Hunruh Florianwith 681 points.

Arcila was the best Colombian in the qualifying round with 673 points in 15th place. Enríquez was 43rd with 655 points and Hernández was 56th with 642 points.

Pit Klein (Luxembourg) will be Arcila’s rival, Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay (Kazakhstan) will face Enriquez and Hernandez will face the Frenchman Thomas Chirault, from France.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel