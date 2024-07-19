Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes is already in the starting lineup to face its third Olympic Gamesthis time in Paris, a city he has been to, on a track he knows like the back of his hand and against rivals with whom he has already had several face-to-face encounters.

Born in Medellin On March 12, 1994, this BMX rider ‘adopted’ by Bogota He wants the gold, that medal that has eluded him on two occasions, when in Rio de Janeiro In 2016 he was bronze and achieved the same position in Tokyo 2021.

He doesn’t want to get off the podium

In Brazil, while everyone was celebrating the second gold at the Olympics Mariana Pajon after the one of London In 2012, the men’s final began, but the Colombian delegation paid little attention to that race.

As the final stretch began, Ramirez was fighting for third place with the American. Nicholas Long and the gap was so narrow that no one dared to say who had won the bronze.

The wait was eternal, what can we say about Carlos, who always felt like a winner, he never doubted it, but he had to wait several minutes until the commissioners saw the photo finish and confirmed third place for the Colombian.

The country’s BMX had repeated what it had done in London: gold and bronze, this time the third place had gone to Carlos Mario Oquendo, But Ramírez, in Rio, once again hoisted the national flag. It seemed incredible that Carlos was on that podium, since four years earlier he had seen his compatriots win medals on British soil on television.

Eight years have passed since Brazil and three since Tokyo, and Carlos Ramírez has focused on his third Games, the same ones in which he wants to climb onto the podium, go from third to second and why not to first place.

From left to right: Carlos Ramirez, Mauricio Vargas and Mariana Pajon. Photo:FCC Press Share

What do you expect from the Paris Olympics?

I want to arrive in a very good sporting form to face this new challenge. I want to enjoy it and reach the final. The Olympic dream is the most important thing and being a champion is what one fights for. I already know what it is like to be on the podium, but one always wants more.

What are the differences between the Carlos Ramírez from Rio and the one who arrives in Paris?

You grow both athletically and personally. I think I’m a bit more cool-headed in many things, I say this in the best sense of the word, in terms of being more calculating, of not feeling that pressure before the competition.

More self-confident?

Nerves are always there, but as you get older you control them better. From the 22 years I was in Rio until today I still feel that anxiety of going out to win. It’s not that I’m cold-hearted, but with age and experience you see things more calmly and take on challenges in a different way. I’m not as crazy as I used to be, although when I make decisions I go all out.

Do the two medals you have won give you more confidence or more responsibility?

You always have a responsibility, you can’t hide that. When you put on your country’s jersey, that in itself is a responsibility. The medals I’ve won don’t take that weight off my shoulders, but at the same time I’ve understood that to win those victories you have to be a little more focused.

How did you do in this Olympic cycle?

I fell at the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar. I didn’t go to the South American Games because I broke my hand before those events. At the Central American and Caribbean Games I was taken out on the last turn and at the Pan American Games I finished third. I had a lot of problems.

Do the World Championships you have participated in serve as a reference for the Olympics?

I finished fourth last year and this year. In the World Cups this year I finished third in Australia, I was in several finals during this cycle, I fought to get a place in the Olympic Games. All of that is useful for experience.

How did those problems benefit you in the long run?

Let’s say that the task was accomplished because the goal was to qualify for the Olympics to defend the medals I had won. It was a good thing that the injuries occurred far from the Paris Games, and I was able to recover.

How was the injury situation?

I didn’t go to the 2021 and 2022 World Championships. In ’21 I had a problem with my right knee and in ’22 I broke my hand halfway through the year, that prevented me from training and preparing better for other events, but in the midst of everything it was something positive.

How does that fourth place finish in the last World Cup leave you?

It hurt me because they passed me at the finish line, I couldn’t believe it, but as I told you before, you learn from everything and that won’t happen to me again.

Aren’t you worried that they passed you at the finish line?

I don’t feel distrustful, rather I learned, I made a mistake and that hurt me. That happens to you as an athlete, but it’s obvious that from now on you take the necessary corrective measures so that those mistakes don’t happen again.

You already know the Paris track…

Yes, we have competed there and trained a lot. For the first time in history they opened it, but I think that goes against the Olympic spirit, but well, we have been training and we are all in the same boat. There are people who couldn’t even make it to the Games and the country had the support to come earlier, so those are key points that are in our favor.

What are the positive aspects of arriving at the event venue early?

Jet lag hits hard and arriving early to the field where the fight will take place gives one the opportunity to quickly change eating and sleeping habits at a different time than usual.

What do you think of the competition schedule?

We’re going to run late, between 8 and 10 at night, even though it’s sunny here, but that’s different. We can get around that, doing that early is very beneficial because of all the changes it generates. At this point we’re already adapted and focused on the races.

What advantage does it have if Colombia has the maximum number of places?

The French team is made up of five BMX riders. That tells us that we had a good Olympic qualifying stage, we were strong, we achieved good scores to bring more riders. It was experienced, if I’m not mistaken, in Beijing, but repeating it is very cool.

How do you benefit?

In the end it’s the same thing, because our sport is very individual. Here, yes, we are a team, but in the starting line-up each one is for his own, so to speak. The rivals don’t care if the rest are two, three or more from a different country or the same one.

What does that prove?

We are a compact, strong team and we have the quotas. In the end, it shows that we are capable of facing challenges on a daily basis.

Your goal in Paris is?

It’s very hard and the Olympic Games are something else. I dream of my third medal, improving on what I did in Rio and Tokyo is what I want and that’s what we’re working for, with God’s help we’ll do it.

Does gold keep you up at night?

We all dream about it. In everything we do, it is the ultimate goal. It is not easy, that is why I work, fight and strive every day. I cannot tell you that it stresses me out because I live my day to day, but I arrive well prepared, that is what gives me the most peace of mind.

Do you see that medal as viable?

Winning a medal is extremely difficult, and gold even more so. Life is not just about getting first place, it is also about enjoying the process. The two medals I have won in the previous Games have been gold for me, even if they were not bronze, because they were fought for. I am passionate about what I do, I live for cycling.

Are there any after-effects from the injuries?

I am 100% ready for the Olympic Games. Right now I feel strong, training well, judicious; for now we are going with that goal. I am going to break it on the track in Paris.

Do you take your rivals into account or are you one of those athletes who lose interest in them?

I don’t think about them. I have to stop at the starting line and there we are all equal, we do the same thing. From then on, I do what I know how to do, go out for a run. We know each other, but they also know us, but I don’t want to bother trying to figure out who is who.

It will be very hot, what does that condition indicate to you?

The track will be difficult because it will be at night. It all has to do with it. It’s about adjusting to the schedule. At that time it’s daylight, the sun sets and the conditions change because one is not used to other things, to different situations, but it’s the same situation for everyone.

Do you think Colombia will surpass what it did in Tokyo, speaking about the Games in general?

I have started to analyse what I will do, but those who qualified are ready to leave their souls on the track. I am sure that all those who obtained the quota, like me, are ready to put on the ’10’ and to fight to make the best of our participation possible.

