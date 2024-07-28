The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio defeated Jelena Ostapenko in a first round match of this sport in the Paris Olympics 2024 and moved on to the second phase.

According to the criteria of

In sports, you don’t win by wearing a shirt, and it was normal for the Cúcuta team to lose in the first round of the Olympic tennis tournament, which took place on court number six.

Osorio played face to face, he presented a very serious match to his opponent and when he had the opportunity to break and go ahead almost at the end of the first set clearly won 6-4, after overcoming a 2-4 deficit.

Confident

This gave her confidence to go into the second half of the game with a sure step and to try to seal the victory in her favour, against Ostapenko, who is number nine in the world, but who this time failed.

The Lithuanian looked uncomfortable after her opponent took the lead and was unable to recover from her bad moment, while Osorio filled herself with confidence to finish her debut in Paris.

Osorio found himself down 0-2 at the start, but was able to handle the pressure, improved his field position and made balls that were impossible for his rival.

The match was supposed to be played on Sunday, as it was originally scheduled for Saturday, but bad weather forced the game to be postponed.

Ricardo Sanchez, The coach, helped by the former figure of Colombian tennis Fabiola Zuluaga, He was ready to give instructions to his pupil, who finally won with an important result for her in view of what is to come in tennis at the Games.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel