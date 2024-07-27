The Colombian tennis player’s match Camila Osorio and Jelena Ostapenko sIt will be played on Sunday and not on Saturday as planned by the tennis organization in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

“María Camila Osorio’s game cancelled due to rain, rescheduled for tomorrow (Sunday),” was the official information from the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

Lots of water

Most of the competitions held outdoors at the Paris Games on Saturday have had problems, but the weather has not helped much.

The opening ceremony itself suffered because it was not expected that this natural phenomenon would appear and, in a certain way, mar the ceremony.

The Roland Garros stage was packed with fans who witnessed the victories of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who played their first-round matches on the main courts that have the option of being closed.

The organization postponed the match of the tennis player from Cucuta at least four times, until at 5:45 in the afternoon they confirmed that it would not be played on Saturday, but would be on Sunday.

Osorio even had a technical talk with her coach, Ricardo Sánchez, who called her several times to give her the latest instructions, but the postponement of the game shattered those instructions.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel